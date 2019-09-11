Sometimes, depth is a luxury.
For the Santa Fe Indian School boys cross-country team, it’s also a necessity.
The Braves can boast varsity and junior varsity lineups that are versatile and can go 14 runners deep. Because of that depth, it helps foster competition and teamwork among them as they compete for spots as well as help push each other to get better. The ultimate goal is to have the best seven runners toe the starting line at the state cross-country championships in November.
“Right now, the top 10 or so could get on varsity easily,” SFIS junior Chris Humetewa said. “I think it’s good motivation to obtain that varsity spot and try to maintain it for the rest of the year.”
Oh, and beating the Zuni Thunderbirds would be nice. They are the reigning Class 3A champions and have finished in the top three at either the 3A, 2A or 1A/2A level for the past nine years. In fact, the last time Zuni didn’t take a podium was the last time SFIS brought home the championship blue trophy (2010).
The two programs are coming off a heated battle at last year’s 3A meet in which the Thunderbirds held off the Braves by a narrow 40-49 margin in the lowest-score-wins format to capture their first title in three seasons. With four of their scoring five returning to lead a strong group of juniors and freshmen, there is a feeling within the program that SFIS can be the primary foil to Zuni again at the state meet in November.
That feeling solidified over the weekend at Rehoboth’s David Charles meet as the Braves had their top five runners finish in the first 21 spots to beat Bloomfield 60-92 in the large-school division. They did it despite having last year’s No. 2 runner Marcus Concho opt to play football — at least for now — and No. 4 runner Lauren Chavez showing up to practice just this week.
It’s a testament to the quality of runners the Braves have that coach Joe Calabaza felt the team didn’t have a significant drop-off with the absences. He emphasized, however, that the gap between SFIS’ top two runners in Humetewa and Isaiah Velasquez, who finished in second and third places overall, and the next four runners, all of whom finished within 29 seconds of each other, has to shrink.
The pack time from Humetewa and No. 6 runner Ethan Vigil was 2 minutes, 20 seconds.
Last year, SFIS’ pack time from one through five at state was 1:14.
“We are looking forward to having Debrylan [Candelario, the team’s No. 3 runner right now] and even Lauren step in and take the lead in getting that second pack closer to our front two,” Calabaza said. “And we’re still waiting on Marcus to see what he decides. Marcus is a key because he finished in the top 10 [at the state meet last year].”
However, what gives the Braves hope about the next two months of the season is that most of the team, with the exception of Humetewa and Velasquez to a lesser degree, is still getting into shape for the season. As it is with most of the school’s programs, running a consistent summer workout schedule is almost impossible for the boarding school because the runners all head home during that time.
Calabaza gives them a workout program to use, but the responsibility is strictly on them. Humetewa said he feels like he’s close to being in the shape he wants to be, especially since he has aspirations of winning an individual title. Velasquez, though, sheepishly said he didn’t do as much as he should have in the summer but recognizes that he’s got a little ways to go.
“I ran a few times, but not to the extent that I was training for the new season,” Velasquez said. “I’m like Chris. I’m still getting into running shape.”
So, Calabaza mixes in long runs with other workouts, whether it is core training or taking to the sandy hill that overlooks the former Paolo Soleri Amphitheater as the boys and girls work on their conditioning. Velasquez said he already is ahead of where he was at this point last year, and his time of 18 minutes, 4 seconds at the David Charles meet was only 35 seconds behind Humetewa.
If anything, his performance over the last three weeks of the 2018 season gave him some much-needed confidence.
“Last year, at the beginning of the season, I would have never dreamed of being top 10 at state and being an All-State runner,” Velasquez said.
It’s those surprises that Calabaza said coaches never intentionally look for, but are encouraged when they get them. He added that because of the way he handles the varsity and JV lineups’ first five or six races of the season, most of the runners get a chance at proving themselves at the varsity level at some point.
He mentioned that junior Aaron Duran, who was the top JV runner, could see himself running for the varsity at this weekend’s Jemez Valley Invitational, and he feels that some of the freshmen on the sub-varsity squad can also run their way into the conversation at some point in the season.
“I pick and choose and give everyone a chance at running a varsity race,” Calabaza said. “Even the middle-schoolers, the eighth graders have a chance. Last year, I used four eighth graders to finish the season on the girls side [SFIS finished fourth, just one point shy of taking home a third-place trophy].”
That’s the luxury of depth — and the time to utilize it.