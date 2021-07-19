James Branch admits it — he can’t quit coaching.
Not yet, at least.
Branch’s nomadic journey, which has taken him to practically every inch of Northern New Mexico and extended into Albuquerque two years ago, brought him back to the Las Vegas, N.M., area. He was named as the head boys basketball coach at Las Vegas Robertson, replacing Manuel Romero after eight seasons.
Branch, a Mora and New Mexico Highlands University graduate, was an elementary school physical education teacher at Mora last year and did not coach. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Rio Rancho Cleveland for the 2019-20 season and was head coach at Española Valley from 2017-19, leading the Sundevils to the Class 4A championship game in 2018.
This is the 10th head coaching stint for Branch, who has guided basketball programs at House, Questa (twice), Taos (twice), McCurdy (girls), Mesa Vista (girls), Mora and Española. In 19 seasons, Branch has a 282-215 record and guided Questa to a Class 2A championship in 1995.
The 61-year-old, though, said his passion to coach the sport is a big reason he keeps applying for openings.
“This is what I do,” Branch said. “I’m not a handy man. I’m going to teach in the district, and I’m just not ready to retire. I want to get one more go-around and I want to coach. [Las Vegas] is one place I hadn’t coached and I wanted to here.”
Branch inherits a program that has been consistently one of the best in Class 3A. Robertson was the top seed in the 3A bracket in May, and advanced to the semifinals before losing to Albuquerque Sandia Prep. It was the third time in the past six seasons the Cardinals advanced that far.
Robertson lost three seniors, including guard Lubby Marrujo, but leading scorer Matthew Gonzales returns for his senior year. Branch said 13 players showed up for his open gym workouts over the past two days, but he anticipates more players will show.
He views the next couple of weeks as a chance to players and coach to get to know each other.
“I’m going to do the most that I can with these next two weeks,” Branch said. “They’ll get to know me and I get to know them so I head an idea of what I have going into the season.”
Branch said he learned a lot coaching under Cleveland head coach Sean Jimenez, which made him feel confident that his coaching philosophy and style is keeping up with the times. He said he learned some things on the defensive side that he feels will help him at Robertson.
One thing Branch said won’t catch him off guard is the competitive level of play in District 2-3A. Robertson and St. Michael’s were seeded first and fifth in the state tournament last year, and three teams occupied the top six seeds in 2020 and four teams reached the postseason.
In fact, the district has had at least one team reach the semifinals for 23 of the past 24 seasons.
Branch said watching the rigors of District 1-5A play should prepare him for 2-3A play. The district has had a team reach the big-school final in seven of the past eight years and won five of the past six state titles.
“The nice thing is I am accustomed to being in tough districts,” Branch said. “And it’s pretty wide open as far as [Robertson] contending for the state championship every year. That’s the positive side of this. You have a shot at it every year.”
Meanwhile, Romero will make a homecoming, as he recently was named the head coach at Mora after spending 12 years away from the program. He coached the Rangers from 1996-2009 and guided the program to 2A titles in 1998 and 2005.
He spent nine years at Robertson, compiling a 136-11 record. However, the Cardinals were 107-56 over his final six seasons.
