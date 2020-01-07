ALBUQUERQUE — The reception of Carlton Bragg can best be described as that of golf claps, maybe a smidge more.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball star was back with the team during Tuesday night’s nationally televised home game against Fresno State, a 78-64 victory that rights the ship after an upset loss.
UNM (14-3 overall, 3-1 Mountain West) led for the entire second half, getting another huge game from the resurgent Vance Jackson and a vintage JaQuan Lyle performance. Jackson registered a double-double with game highs for points (29) and rebounds (13) while Lyle got a double-double of his own with 14 points and 10 assists.
Jackson’s point total was one shy of a career record, set in The Pit last year against Fresno State.
The most interesting part of Tuesday’s game, however, was the reemergence of Bragg after he was cleared from an indefinite suspension while being investigated for possible criminal sexual penetration stemming from an Aug. 11 incident.
The 6-foot-10 senior center wasn’t in the starting lineup, but he did check into the game at the 14:29 mark as the teams came back onto the floor from a media timeout.
As his name was announced over the public address system, fans greeted him with mild applause and not much else. No jeers, no standing ovation.
And just like that, Bragg’s hiatus was over. He’d sat out three games as the university’s Office of Equal Opportunity found that the evidence against him no longer warranted his suspension despite the fact that the Bernalillo County District Attorney is still investigating the matter.
His impact on Tuesday’s game was minimal, statistically speaking. He remained scoreless until the 11:35 mark of the second half and finished with two points and seven rebounds with a pair of blocked shots in 17 minutes. There was some rust — he was just a hair off on some rebounds and had one sequence in the second half when he thumped a thunderous dunk attempt off the back rim and had it shoot all the way across the mid-court stripe, then he missed an uncontested putback moments later when he fired a layup off the backboard and completely over the rim.
Regardless of his stats, the Lobos are clearly happy to have Bragg back. One of the most dangerous big men in the MWC, he changes the tempo of UNM’s entire gameplan when he’s in there.
That said, the Lobos got off to a miserable start by giving up an 8-0 run and surrendering three 3-pointers in the first five minutes as Fresno State (5-11, 1-4) opened an early 14-5 lead. It looked to get even worse when Lyle airballed a rushed 3 early in the shot clock with the Lobos down nine, but Vance Jackson came to the rescue moments later by taking a pass deep in the corner and burying a much-needed 3 to inject some life into the offense.
That kickstarted Jackson’s huge first half. He had 17 points and a team-high five rebounds at the break, even showing a moment of growth when he passed up an open 3-point shot from the wing late in the half in favor of driving hard to the rim. He finished it with an emphatic dunk, giving Lobo fans a rare glimpse of him opting for a drive over a jumper this season.
Down most of the half, UNM took the lead for good in the final three minutes with an 11-0 run sparked by a Makuach Maluach 3-pointer to tie the game at 33. The Lobos took the lead when Lyle did what he does best — by creating something out of almost nothing.
With the shot clock winding down and a good 25 feet from the basket, he drove to his left and rose for a long, off-kilter 3-point shot that would have, at best, drawn iron. Instead he leaned into Fresno State’s Mustafa Lawrence to draw the foul. He hit all three shots to open a 36-33 lead.
A Vante Hedrix transition bucket and another Jackson 3-pointer, his third of the half and his final points in the opening segment, made it 41-33.
The game hovered between a margin of four and 16 points the rest of the way as the Lobos remained in control for the final 22 minutes.
Four Lobos finished in double figures, including 13 from Maluach and 10 from Corey Manigault. Zane Martin managed just four points on 2-for-11 shooting, but he did have six assists as the Lobos turned it over only seven times.
Their season-low for miscues was six against Boise State and Tuesday’s game was just the third time all season they’ve had fewer than 10.
NOTES
The Lobos return to action Saturday afternoon against Air Force in The Pit. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. … Air Force dominated preseason MWC favorite Utah State in the second half Tuesday and won, 79-60. The Falcons outscored the Aggies 48-26 in the second half to drop Utah State to 2-3 in league play.
