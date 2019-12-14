ALBUQUERQUE
It’ll take Chris Jans another day or two to break down the film from Saturday’s college basketball game in The Pit, but rest assured he’s going to focus on a 45-second clip from late in the second half.
Nursing a two-point lead on Jans’ New Mexico State club in the final four minutes, the University of New Mexico underscored what the Aggies head coach said later about this year’s version of Lobo basketball.
UNM’s 69-62 win featured a crucial possession in which it grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds to reset the shot clock, then got bailed out again on a kicked ball as the clock ticked down a third time.
The Lobos (10-2) got only one point out of that sequence, but they burned more than a minute of playing time in earning their first season sweep of NMSU (6-6) since the 2015-16 season. Afterward, a handful of Lobos ran into the student section next to the Aggies bench, grabbed brooms and waved a New Mexico flag to celebrate with the fans.
All Jans and the Aggies could do was lament a season in which the Lobos won both games by a combined eight points after NMSU rattled off five straight wins against its upstate rivals over the last 21/2 years.
“They got enough athletes, enough size, but I would say the ability to go get one, you know, their ability to go make a play regard as set or a call or what have you and just get a bucket or rise up to get a big rebound,” Jans said. “To me, that’s what’s making them run right now.”
Off to the program’s best start since Steve Alford was the head coach, New Mexico got a huge 17-point, 17-rebound, four-steals night from senior Carlton Bragg. It capped a busy weekend for the big man. He earned his undergraduate degree Friday and celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday.
“All the hard work he’s putting in, finally showing it off,” said Bragg’s roommate and UNM senior guard JaQuan Lyle. “No matter what anybody can say about the guy, he shows up and works hard every single day and I love him, love his energy.”
“[Bragg’s] offensive rebounding ability is professional-level kind of stuff,” said Lobos head coach Paul Weir. “It changes the game for us.”
No other Lobo had more than three boards.
Lyle finished with 16 points despite facing a trapping double-team defense focused on stopping him. He managed five assists but also had five turnovers and was called for a technical foul when he stumbled backwards out of bounds and into the Aggies bench in the first half.
With easily the largest and noisiest crowd of the season looking on — Saturday’s attendance was 14,488 — the Lobos took the lead for good with 10:16 left when backup guard Keith McGee hit a wide-open 3-point shot to put them up 49-47.
McGee played nearly 14 minutes, nearly matching the combined total from his previous three games. Both he and starting point guard JJ Caldwell had 15 points between them, but Weir said the turning point in the game was when Caldwell and Bragg were on the bench in favor of players like Corey Manigault, McGee and Zane Martin for a critical sequence of the second half.
“I thought that middle part of the second half with that lineup defensively was the game,” Weir said. “Just kept it where it needed to be. We weren’t scoring much offensively.”
The Lobos trailed 33-31 at the half and took control of the game by attacking the rim in the second half. They were 16-for-20 at the line in the final 20 minutes while the Aggies attempted just two free throws, missing both.
Just like the team’s first meeting in Las Cruces three weeks ago, NMSU had plenty of tries from 3-point range. The Aggies were 10-for-28 from distance in Saturday’s game but those long misses often led to transition opportunities the other way for UNM. On consecutive possessions in the second half Bragg had fastbreak dunks that made The Pit feel like The Pit of old thanks to the fans.
“For the most part, I was fine with the 3-point attempts,” Jans said. “Everyone talks about it; they almost dare you into it. As a shooter, you know going into this game you’re going to have looks.”
The Lobos made just four 3-point attempts, which is almost normal for them. Unlike Weir’s first two years at UNM where the team fired at will from the outside, they are averaging just 5.3 makes on 17.0 tries per game.
Ever the student of the game, Weir said he has read a number of studies on the 3-point shot and he’s not sure which one to believe. In other words, do you or do you not defend the arc with reckless abandon?
“Our goal is to make teams beat us from the perimeter,” he said. “That’s the idea. We keep our bigs out of foul trouble, we own the paint on offense and on defense. So far this year it’s got us to 10-2.”
NOTESAggies: Trevelin Queen led State with 19 points and eight assists while Johnny McCants had 10 points and nine rebounds and two 3-pointers. The Aggies had 14 turnovers in the second half and 22 for the game.
Bench: The Lobos used just eight players as the team still awaits the debut of Utah transfer Vante Hendrix, a 6-foot-5 defensive specialist who should be ready by Tuesday’s home game against Grand Canyon.
One of those players off the bench was forward Corey Manigault. After starting the season with double-digit scoring in three of his first four games, he has been held to single digits in eight of his last 10. He had only three points in 23 minutes in Saturday’s game.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.