So, how’d your summer go? Come up to the front of the class and tell us what you did because today’s the day we get back to work.
That’s right, Monday is the first official day of football practices for high school teams around the state. Soccer, volleyball and cross-country get going Aug. 8. By the end of the month, we’ll be knee-deep in the 2022-23 prep sports season.
Are you ready? Doesn’t matter. You don’t have a choice.
Over the course of the coming weeks and months, you’ll get to know the names and accolades of high school’s best and brightest, and it all starts with that first whistle Monday morning.
u u u
Monday marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Fedonta “JB” White, the former basketball star at Santa Fe High who was about to start his freshman season with the University of New Mexico.
White was shot to death in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 2020. It’s a death that left a community reeling and has countless people wondering just how far White’s career — and all the good he was doing with it — could have gone.
The second annual Fedonta “JB” White Memorial 3-on-3 Tourney will be Aug. 12-13 at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and Fort Marcy Complex. All proceeds go toward a scholarship foundation in White’s name.
Games run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following day. The tournament is open to fourth graders to adults with divisions comprising up to 10 teams for each. Registration is $100 that includes a free T-shirt and wristband honoring White.
To register, go to fedontaforever.com or call Adolph Campos at 505-557-8810.
u u u
The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame will induct its latest class Aug. 20. Among the five new members is beloved softball clown Luigi “Lou” Pierotti from Los Alamos and golfer Gene Torres of Santa Fe.
In 1953, Pierotti founded Pierotti’s Clowns in post-World War II Los Alamos. It was a fastpitch softball team that entertained the community, much of which was still off-limits to the public for reasons of national security. The five-man team played against opponents of nine or 10 players. The Clowns went 177-24 over a 25-year span, raising more than $2 million for charity. All five players dressed in clown costumes, with Pierotti playing third base.
According to the state Hall of Fame, most of his personal photos and records of his playing days were destroyed during the Cerro Grande Fire, erasing untold amounts of his personal achievements.
Torres is one of the most accomplished golfers in New Mexico history. And Colorado, for that matter. He grew up just north of the state line in Trinidad, Colo., and won more than 80 professional tournaments.
He was the head pro at the New Mexico Highlands University golf course for 43 years — the course that now bears his name. During his time there, he donated his own money to NMHU’s golf team so it could travel and compete. He served as NMHU’s head coach for
20 years, a position he held until NMHU cut the golf program in 1987.
He was the winner of the 1971 National Pro-Am Golf Tournament at Pinehurst, which landed him a brand new ’72 Lincoln Continental. He also played in the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont.
HE was inducted into the NMHU hall of honor in 2004. A year later, the school named its golf course after him.
Tickets to the Aug. 20 induction ceremony can be purchased at nmshof.org.
u u u
St. Michael’s will hold boys and girls alumni soccer matches Saturday at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex, beginning at 11 a.m. The contests will feature alumni teams against the current Horsemen and Lady Horsemen squads.
The boys match is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the girls to follow at noon. Food and drink will be available for players, referees and spectators.
u u u
The Santa Fe Fall Baseball and Softball League for youths in three age groups is accepting registrations. The season is set to start Sept. 17 and run through the week of Halloween. Teams are guaranteed 10 to 13 games with all baseball games held on Saturday and Sunday here, in Santa Fe. Most games will be held at Ragle Park.
Championship tournaments for both sports will be held Oct. 29-30.
Age divisions are 10 and under, 13U and high school.
The cost per team ranges from $440 to $640, which covers league insurance, umpire fees and team registration. The deadline to enter is Sept. 5.
For more information, contact Ignite Baseball at 505-316-6693, or visit ignitebaseballsf.com.