Notes from the North

So, how’d your summer go? Come up to the front of the class and tell us what you did because today’s the day we get back to work.

That’s right, Monday is the first official day of football practices for high school teams around the state. Soccer, volleyball and cross-country get going Aug. 8. By the end of the month, we’ll be knee-deep in the 2022-23 prep sports season.

Are you ready? Doesn’t matter. You don’t have a choice.

