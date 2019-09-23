Boys soccer
Tierra Encantada 2, St. Michael’s 1 (2 OT)
What happened: Two minutes before the Alacranes and the Horsemen could finish off a tie, the Alacranes knocked in the golden goal to pull off a big upset at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. St. Michael’s head coach Mike Feldewert felt his team missed too many opportunities early in the match and in the first overtime, and that allowed Tierra Encantada to hang around until the opportunity presented itself.
“When you don’t take advantage of things and you let teams stay in the game longer and longer, some bad things can happen,” Horsemen head coach Mike Feldewert said. “That’s what happened [Monday].”
Standouts: Wesley Sage Graham scored the lone goal for St. Michael’s in the first half on a penalty kick.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (4-5-1) returns to District 2-1A/3A home play with a match Albuquerque Oak Grove Classical Academy on Tuesday. Tierra Encantada (7-0) plays host to Wingate on Friday
Girls soccer
Academy for Technology and the Classics 10, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: The Phoenix rebounded from going 0-1-1 the past two matches by building a 6-0 lead at the half and cruising to a mercy-rule nondistrict win at the Santa Fe Downs. Junior Maggie Rittmeyer finished off the win with a nifty goal to the upper left hand of the goal in the 70th minute. The only downside to the win was that leading goal-scorer Amberly Garcia left the match with an apparent eye injury.
Standouts: Garcia recorded a hat trick before she departed, and Xitlally Estrada Perez joined her in the feat. Lilly Rittmeyer, the freshman sister to Maggie, had a pair of goals.
What’s next: ATC (7-1-1) takes on Capital at the Downs on Thursday. Monte del (0-8) Sol does not return to the pitch until Oct. 2 when it entertains West Las Vegas.