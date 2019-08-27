Boys soccer
Taos 5, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins got a couple of shots on goal, something they struggled with in a 7-0 loss at Los Alamos on Saturday. It still wasn’t enough as the Tigers showed their offensive mettle.
“It was a good game,” said Prep head coach Hersch Wilson. “We had two shots bounce off the crossbar, so it was closer than the score indicated.”
Standouts: Wilson lauded the play of senior striker Mateo Stella and junior goalkeeper Xander Huasko, who played tough and had a couple of saves.
What’s next: Prep (0-2) comes home for the first time and plays Santa Fe High at Sun Mountain Field at 4 p.m. Thursday.
From Monday
Boys Soccer
St. Michael’s 7, Pojoaque Valley 2
What happened: The Horsemen led only 2-1 at the half on Monday, then the Elks tied the score in the 50th minute. It wasn’t until the final 15 minutes that St. Michael’s took control of the nondistrict match at Jacona Field, scoring five goals to seal the win.
Standouts: It was a balanced scoring attack for St. Michael’s (1-0-1), who had a trio of players score two goals (Esteban Rigales, Berkeley Reynolds and Wesley Graham). Rigales also had a pair of assists, while sophomore Oliver Rosales had a goal and an assist.
What’s next: Both teams should share the bus fare as they head to the Taos Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Santa Fe Indian School 3, Monte del Sol 2
What happened: The Lady Braves opened their season by holding off the Lady Dragons in a nondistrict match at the Municipal Recreation Complex. Monte del Sol’s Selene Franco’s penalty kick goal tied the scored at 1-all, then Aranza Chavez assisted Jennifer Madrigal for the second goal to tie the score at 2-all. SFIS is already half way to matching last year’s win total (it was 2-18-1 in 2018).
Standouts: Monte del Sol had goals from Franco and Madrigal, and eighth grade goalkeeper Lorena Zapata saved a penalty kick.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (0-1) plays at St. Michael’s on Sept. 5. SFIS (1-0) heads to the Santa Fe Downs to play Academy for Technology and the Classics on Wednesday.
Volleyball
Santa Fe Prep 3, Albuquerque Bosque 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins had to overcome some awkward stops and starts as officials dealt with lineup issues, but they found their legs in Game 2 and cruised to a 25-18, 25-8, 25-21 season-opening win at Bosque. The only downside was Game 3, where Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said his team stepped off the gas pedal but did enough to win.
Standouts: Bhakta said he didn’t take any stats for the opener, but felt the team as a whole played well.
What’s next: The Blue Griffins (1-0) play at home against Monte del Sol, but it is the Lady Dragons’ home match since Genoveva Chavez Community Center was unavailable.