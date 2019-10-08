Boys soccer
St. Michael’s 2, Santa Fe Prep 1
What happened: What started off as a potential blowout by the Horsemen ended up being just the usual Blue Griffins-Horsemen grudge match in a District 2-1A/3A tilt at Sun Mountain Field. The Horsemen scored twice in the first half to build a 2-0 lead, but Prep tightened up its defense and halved the margin on Alex Hoback’s goal early in the second half. The Blue Griffins could not come up with the equalizer, even with several chances in the final five minutes.
Standouts: Berkeley Reynolds scored the first goal in the 20th minute for St. Michael’s. Prep head coach Hersch Wilson credited the play of Hoback and Jack Tiegler in the midfield for settling the team down.
What’s next: The Horsemen (6-7-1 overall, 3-2 in 2-1A/3A) play at West Las Vegas on Friday. Prep (3-8, 2-3) hosts Albuquerque Bosque School on Thursday.
Monte del Sol 2, Tierra Encantada 0
What happened: The Dragons handed the Alacranes their first defeat of the season with a pair of second-half goals to take control of District 1-1A/3A at Salvador Perez Field. Monte del Sol controlled possession, while Tierra Encantada generated much of its offense on counterattacks off of Dragons turnovers in the midfield. However, Noel Puentes managed five saves to preserve the shutout.
“He was very confident in all of them,” Monte del Sol head coach Victor Martin Gonzales said.
Standouts: Clay Arizmendi had the first goal for the Dragons in the 58th minute, while Pedro Chavez added an insurance goal in the 71st minute.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (10-3, 4-0) play host to Moreno Valley on Thursday. Tierra Encantada (10-1, 3-1) plays at home against Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf on Thursday.
Girls soccer
St. Michael’s 4, Santa Fe Prep 2
What happened: Prep unleashed a glimmer of its potential by taking leads of 1-0 and 2-1 on the Lady Horsemen, but the momentum proved to be fleeting in a 2-1A/3A match at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. St. Michael’s didn’t have its trademark balance, but Olivia Farrar and Rachel Morgan each had two goals to lead the Lady Horsemen comeback.
Standouts: Farrar and Morgan had the goals, but Fran Schneider recorded three assists. Hayden Colfax had both of the Blue Griffins’ goals, and Madeleine Mena assisted both of them. Meanwhile, Allison Kice had 13 saves.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (13-3, 5-1) heads to Santa Fe Indian School on Thursday. Prep (4-8-1, 1-6) plays Albuquerque Bosque School at home Thursday.
Volleyball
Santa Fe Prep 3, Raton 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins were mostly in control of the District 2-3A match at Raton, but they struggled to clean up the little things before finally getting it together in Game 3 of a 25-22, 25-17, 25-8 sweep.
“The first two games were a little tight,” Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said. “We were making some silly mistakes, but when they focused they finished things off. But we can’t let up in regards to when we play whatever team we’re facing. We can’t give up points.”
Standouts: Nicole Gonzales dished out 16 assists and had seven aces for the Blue Griffins, while Raelyn Gonzales led the hitting attack with 14 kills.
What’s next: Prep (6-7, 1-3) plays at West Las Vegas on Thursday.
St. Michael’s 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: The Lady Horsemen might have swept the Lady Braves, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19, but SFIS head coach Brian Gurule finally saw some life out of his team in a big District 2-3A match.
“My young ones did a hell of a job,” Gurule said. “I am so pleased with them today. Our blocking was really great and our defense as effective tonight.”
Standouts: Sydnie Pino continued to show her strength in the back row with 26 digs.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (8-5, 3-0) travels to Las Vegas Robertson on Thursday to to determine the top spot in the district. SFIS (4-10, 1-2) head so Raton on Saturday.
Santa Fe High 3, Abq. Manzano 0
What happened: The Demonettes are in sole possession of first place of District 5-5A after a 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of the Lady Monarchs in Albuquerque, coupled with Albuquerque Sandia’s sweep of Capital. Santa Fe High continued its consistency in all phases, and it led to 54 assists for Courtney Brookover.
“We stayed in system the whole night,” Demonettes head coach Josie Adams said.
Standouts: Salome Romp keyed the hitting attack with 24 kills, while Laila Bernardino added eight. The duo of Isabella Melton and Joey Chambers each had seven kills.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (11-2, 3-0) takes on the Lady Jaguars (8-3, 2-1) on Thursday at home.
