Boys soccer
St. Michael’s 10, Oak Grove Classical 0
What happened: All Horsemen, all the time. Seven players scored goals Saturday, including a hat trick from Berkeley Reynolds and four assists from Wesley Graham. Captain John Morrison started the game between the pipes as the goalkeeper but his header in the second half ended it via the mercy rule.
Standouts: Freshman Daniel Kupcho scored his first goal at the varsity level. Normally a defensive sub, he finally made his mark on the scoresheet with the big club.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (9-7-2, 6-2-1) travels to Sandia Prep on Tuesday. A win by at least two goals would give the Horsemen second place.
Abq. Manzano 2, Santa Fe High 1
What happened: The Demons let a 1-0 lead slip away in what amounted to a must-win game against one of the trailing teams in District 5-5A. The Monarchs (4-12, 2-6) got the win on a golden goal on a breakaway situation in the first sudden-death overtime period.
“It really sets us back a bit in terms of our pursuit of a state tournament berth, but I think if we win our final two games we will finish tied for second and still have a shot,” said Demons head coach Chris Eadie.
Standouts: Luca Bletsch scored Santa Fe’s only goal on an assist from Michael Wissman.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (8-7-3, 4-4) visits Capital on Tuesday in the second-to-last game of the regular season.
Volleyball
Desert Academy 3, Monte del Sol 1
What happened: Game 1 dictated the outcome, as the Lady Wildcats outlasted the host Lady Dragons to win it 31-29 in a District 2-2A match in Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Desert Academy went on to take Game 2, 25-18, before Monte del Sol rebounded in Game 3, 25-17. Game 4 belonged to the Lady Wildcats by a 25-14 count.
“I got to hand it to Desert,” said Lady Dragons head coach Chela Butler. “They played really well in Game 4 and really took it to us.”
Standouts: Emi Fukuda had 18 kills to lead Monte del Sol, Jamie Lujan added seven kills and Kayla Sanchez dished out 30 assists.
What’s next: Desert Academy (9-6, 3-0) play Tierra Encantada on Tuesday in Christian Life Academy. The Lady Dragons (13-3, 2-1) heads to Española to face McCurdy.
St. Michael’s 3, Santa Fe Indian School 1
What happened: The Lady Braves showed their youth, as they struggled for much of the District 2-3A match in the Pueblo Pavilion and St. Michael’s went on to a 25-11, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15 win. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said his team didn’t execute very well outside of Game 3.
“I don’t what kind of day we had, but we did take a game from them,” Gurule said.
Standouts: Junior libero Sydnie Pino continues to play well in the back row, Gurule said, and is starting to be a part of the offensive attack.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (10-6, 5-1) takes on Santa Fe Prep at home on Tuesday. SFIS (4-12, 2-4) plays district leader Las Vegas Robertson on Tuesday.
