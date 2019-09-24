Boys soccer
St. Michael’s 8, Abq. Oak Grove Classical 1
What happened: The Horsemen made the question of the outcome moot after the first 26 minutes, as they built a 6-0 lead in a District 2-1A/3A match at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. The lead allowed St. Michael’s head coach Mike Feldewert to rest his starters for the second half and get his reserves some much-needed varsity time.
Standouts: Horsemen senior Esteban Rigales led the attack with five goals in the first half and four in the first 17 minutes. Berkeley Reynolds had a goal and an assist, while defenders Santiago Lucero and Aiden French each had a goal.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (5-5-1, 2-0 in 2-1A/3A) heads to Albuquerque Thursday for a district match against Bosque School.
Abq. Bosque School 5, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Bobcats broke out to a 3-0 lead in a District 2-1A/3A match in Albuquerque, then added two more to pull away in what Prep head coach Hersch Wilson called an “emotionally fought” match. Wilson added that he felt his team kept its head despite a very physical match.
“The boys controlled their emotions when it got a little out of control there,” Wilson said.
Standouts: Xander Hnasko had six saves and could have had a seventh on a penalty kick, but Wilson said officials nulliifed it because he moved off the goal line.
What’s next: Santa Fe Prep (1-7, 0-2) play host to Class 1A/3A’s top team, Albuquerque Sandia Prep, on Friday.
Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, St. Michael’s 0
What happened: It’s not quite the 10-year losing streak the football team has against its Siringo Road neighbor, but the Demonettes beat the Lady Horsemen for the first time since 2014 with a convincing 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 win in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. Santa Fe High dominated play at the net, with a multipronged attack that overwhelmed St. Michael’s at times.
Standouts: Senior outside hitter Salome Romp recorded 17 kills for Santa Fe High, while Joey Chambers had 11 kills and seven blocks in the middle. Senior setter Courtney Brookover dished out 36 assists.
What’s next: It’s on to District 5-5A play for the Demonettes (8-1) as they travel to Albuquerque High on Tuesday.
Santa Fe Indian School 3, Desert Academy 1
What happened: The Lady Braves were strong enough at the net to slow down Lady Wildcats middle hitter Michaela Glinsky in a 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 nondistrict win in the Pueblo Pavilion that halted a seven-match losing skid. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said his team played with better energy after losing Game 1, but it’s still a work in progress.
Standouts: Freshman Shade Rivas came up from the junior varsity and had six kills for the Lady Braves, and Mia Haceesa added seven. Setter Larissa Scott had 22 assists and served five aces.
What’s next: SFIS (3-7) plays Tucumcari at home Saturday. Desert Academy (5-3) heads to Estancia on Thursday.
Santa Fe Prep 3, Santa Fe Waldorf 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins served strong all night long in fashioning a 25-11, 25-20, 25-9 sweep of the Lady Wolves in a nondistrict match Christian Life Academy. How good was Prep at the service line? It had 26 aces against Waldorf.
Standouts: No one served better than Blue Griffins eighth grader Nicole Gonzales, who had 12 aces. She also had seven kills and seven assists. Raelyn Gonzales added nine kills. Sophia Rivera and Jazlyn Sanchez each had four aces, and Rafaella Marks added three.
What’s next: Prep (4-4) heads to Pecos to take on the Lady Panthers, who moved up to No. 2 in the New Mexico Overtime Sports coaches Class 2A poll. Waldorf (1-7) plays Monte del Sol on Saturday.