Boys soccer
St. Michael's 3, Abq. Bosque 3 (2OT)
What happened: Just when the outcome was at its bleakest, the Horsemen dug deep and rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits against the state’s No. 1 team in Class 1A/3A, according to MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings. Wesley Sage Graham connected on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute to cut the margin to 3-2, then Esteban Rigales tied the match four minutes later on a shot from the left flank that curled in to force overtime. Both teams had their chances in the two overtimes, but the two District 2-1A/3A teams played to a tie.
Standouts: Graham and Rigales each had a goal, and Santiago Lucero recorded an assist on Rigales’ goal.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (7-7-2 overall, 4-2-1 in 2-1A/3A) has its home finale against Las Vegas Robertson on Thursday.
Abq. Sandia 7, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Sundevils jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the half and never looked back in a 2-1A/3A match at Sun Mountain Field. It was the antithesis of how the Blue Griffins had played its previous two matches against St. Michael’s (a 2-1 loss) and Bosque School (a 2-0 loss), and it left their head coach, Hersch Wilson, a little perplexed.
“It was just teenage boys,” Wilson said. “You never know.”
Standouts: Wilson said midfielder Jack Teigler did his part to provide an attacking presence against the Sandia Prep defense.
What’s next: Prep (3-11, 2-6) heads to Albuquerque to take on the tri-op Oak Grove/Menaul/Evangel Christian squad on Thursday.
Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Abq. Rio Grande 0
What happened: It’s a storyline that never gets old for Demonettes head coach Josie Adams: Domination on all fronts as they rolled to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-8 District 5-5A win in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Adams offered Santa Fe High a challenge in Game 3 — keep the Lady Ravens to no more than eight points.
“They hit eight and didn’t go over that,” Adams said.
Standouts: Salome Romp had a team-high 12 kills, while Isabella Melton added nine. Laila Bernardino and Leila Peirpont each had eight. The trio of Romp, Melton and Bernardino had three aces from the service line.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (13-2, 5-0) takes on Albuquerque High at home Thursday.
Santa Fe Waldorf 3, New Mexico School for the Deaf 0
What happened: The Lady Wolves showed they grew from a tough nondistrict schedule, as strong serving and improving passing helped them to a 25-10, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of the Lady Roadrunners in a 7-1A opener for Waldorf in Christian Life Academy. It is the third win in the last four contests for Waldorf, and head coach Jon Caley said playing teams like Class 3A Santa Fe Prep, 2A’s Monte del Sol, Coronado and Escalante helped get the Lady Wolves ready for district play.
Standouts: Caley said the serving of Nina Otero and Amiyah Dant were crucial in setting the tone.
What’s next: Waldorf (4-11, 1-0) heads to Jemez Valley for a district match Thursday. NMSD (8-5, 1-1) entertains Walatowa on Thursday.
Santa Fe Prep 3, Santa Fe Indian School 2
What happened: The Blue Griffins stopped falling behind early in games and stepped up their serving. It was the difference in fashioning a 25-18, 13-25, 24-26, 25-17, 15-7 win in a 2-3A match in a packed Prep Gymnasium. Prep’s serving strength was augmented by a season-long struggle with serve-receive for the Lady Braves.
Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said the comeback was great, but his team needs to be more focused, especially early in each game.
Standouts: Bhakta said it was a “total team effort.” For SFIS, Mia Haceesa had 12 kills and Cameron Conners added eight.
What’s next: Prep (8-7, 3-2) heads to Las Vegas Robertson Thursday. SFIS (5-11, 2-3) plays host to St. Michael’s on Saturday.
Monte del Sol 3, Tierra Encantada 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons opened 2-2A play with a solid, consistent effort in downing the Lady Alacranes, 25-4, 25-13, 25-5 in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Monte del Sol missed just five serves and Lady Dragons head coach Chela Butlersaid she was happy that her team maintained its intensity level.
“We just stayed consistent and played our game,” Butler said.
Standouts: Emi Fukuda led the Lady Dragons with 12 kills and Kayla Sanchez had 22 assists. Freshman middle hitter Krista Terrazas had a breakout performance with seven kills.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (14-2, 2-0) plays host to Desert Academy at home on Saturday. Tierra Encantada (0-13, 0-2) gets McCurdy at home on Thursday.
