Boys Soccer
Santa Fe High 1, Taos 1
What happened: The Demons held a 1-0 lead in the final minute of regulation when the Tigers scored the equalizer with just a few seconds remaining. The Demons had three good looks in OT, getting turned aside each time by Taos keeper Milo Collignon. Santa Fe High keeper Ethan Earnst made six saves to Collignon’s 14. The Demons’ lone goal was from Kiran Smelser on an assist from Christian Sanchez.
Standouts: Collignon saved the game for Taos, making three stops in OT to preserve the tie.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (1-0-2) has a home match Thursday against Moriarty; Taos (4-0-1) hosts Capital on Saturday.