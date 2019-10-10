Boys soccer
Los Lunas 1, Santa Fe High 1 (2 OT)
What happened: The Demons dominated possession, but they couldn’t quite account for the Tigers’ speed. Los Lunas got on the scoreboard early in the nondistrict match at Santa Fe High with a goal by Jordan Arballo. The Demons countered with the duo of Michael Wissman and Kiran Smelser in the double overtime game, as they teamed up for a goal to tie the score. After that, though, both teams struggled to take advantage of their chances.
Standouts: Smelser recorded his 20th goal of the season for the Demons, while goalkeeper Ethan Earnest had six saves.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (7-5-3) return to District 5-5A play on Saturday when it heads to Albuquerque High.
Abq. Bosque School 2, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins were a much different team on the defensive side in their District 2-1A/3A match in a blustery Albuquerque. After losing to the Bobcats 5-0 at home, Prep kept the score close as Bosque scored once in each half. Prep head coach Hersch Wilson said the difference was in the defensive intensity.
Standouts: Wilson did not single out any one player, other than to say it was a better overall performance.
What’s next: Prep (3-10 overall, 2-5 in 2-1A/3A) takes on Albuquerque Sandia Prep on Tuesday at Sun Mountain Field.
Girls soccer
St. Michael’s 8, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: Before the St. Michael’s-SFIS football game commenced, the Lady Horsemen set the tone for the day with a convincing District 2-1A/3A win at SFIS athletic complex. Once again, St. Michael’s displayed its trademark scoring balance as six players found the back of the net. That included Lady Horsemen goalkeeper Milena Keene, who had a penalty kick goal on top of her defensive duties.
Standouts: Fran Schneider and Rachel Morgan each had a pair of goals, while Olivia Farrar had a goal and two assists. Keene, Daisy Smith, Lauryn Pecos and Grace Sandoval each had a goal.
What’s next: The Lady Horsemen (14-3, 6-1) head to Albuquerque to take on Bosque School in a district match Tuesday.
Abq. Bosque School 10, Santa Fe Prep 1
What happened: The Lady Bobcats didn’t waste time in asserting their dominance in a District 2-1A/3A match at Sun Mountain Field, scoring six goals in the first half. Prep head coach Rocky Polk credited that to Bosque School’s passing, which was on point for most of the day.
Standouts: Madeleine Mena had the team’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the second half. Prep goalkeeper Allison Kice recorded 12 saves.
What’s next: The Blue Griffins (4-8-1, 1-6 in 2-1A/3A) head to Albuquerque to take on Sandia Prep on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Capital 0
What happened: The Demonettes kept their District 5-5A record unblemished with a convincing 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of the Lady Jaguars in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams credited her back row for keeping the pressure on Capital’s defense with superb passing.
Standouts: Salome Romp continued her stellar play in the front row with 18 kills, while junior Laila Bernardino added 10. Isabella Melton had eight kills and Leila Peirpont had six.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (12-2, 4-0) stays home on Tuesday and plays Albuquerque Rio Grande for a chance to finish off the first half of the district season unblemished.
Santa Fe Prep 3, West Las Vegas 0
What happened: Once again, serving helped the Blue Griffins set the tone in a District 2-3A match in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium, as they won 25-13, 25-16, 25-19. Prep was led by the Gonzales sisters from the service line, as Raelyn had eight aces and eighth grader Nicole added three. Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said his team’s passing continued to improve.
Standouts: Raelyn Gonzales had a team high 13 kills, and Nicole added seven.
What’s next: Prep (7-7, 2-2) takes on Santa Fe Indian School at home on Tuesday.
Pojoaque Valley 3, Moriarty 2
What happened: The Elkettes were pushed to the limit by the Lady Pintos in a 2-4A match in Moriarty, but held on for a thrilling 25-23, 22-25, 18-25, 26-24, 15-11 win. Pojoaque was strong at the service line, with just four errors in 73 chances. Elkettes head coach Joe Rodriguez said the adversity of overcoming a 2-games-to-1 deficit helped galvanize his team t win the final two games.
Standouts: Espe Torres and Ashten Martinez each had 12 kills to lead the hitting attack, while setter Ayanna Aguirre had 49 assists on the night.
What’s next: It’s a battle for the top spot in the district as Pojoaque (11-4, 3-0) takes on Los Alamos at home Tuesday.
