Class 5A

District 5-5A

Santa Fe High went from an unknown quantity to state champions but finds itself battling the perception that it was a one-year blip for the program. The Demons do not have the forward who strikes fear into opposing teams as Alex Waggoner did, but they have speed at all positions. Evan Eadie and Max Anderson bring experience, speed and skill to the midfield, while Owen Lock will be the anchor to the defense. Capital struggled through a 6-12-2 season with a group of mostly sophomores but won two of its last three matches. The Jaguars return junior Danny Lopez, the team’s leading scorer.

