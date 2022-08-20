The Academy for Technology and the Classics boys soccer is about to play its first game six years after a group lobbied the school to start a team. The boys first match is Tuesday against the Santa Fe High junior varsity squad.
Santa Fe High went from an unknown quantity to state champions but finds itself battling the perception that it was a one-year blip for the program. The Demons do not have the forward who strikes fear into opposing teams as Alex Waggoner did, but they have speed at all positions. Evan Eadie and Max Anderson bring experience, speed and skill to the midfield, while Owen Lock will be the anchor to the defense. Capital struggled through a 6-12-2 season with a group of mostly sophomores but won two of its last three matches. The Jaguars return junior Danny Lopez, the team’s leading scorer.
Class 4A
District 2-4A There are few constants in life. One of them is Los Alamos being the team to beat in the district and challenging for the state title. The Hilltoppers have forward Alex Livescu returning for his senior year and a senior-dominant lineup. Taos recovered from a 2-6 start to win 7 of 10 games and get into the 4A playoffs. The Tigers return leading scorer Pol Cavaller, a senior in a lineup of mostly juniors and underclassmen. Pojoaque is sophomore heavy and has to replace the 35 goals Cristian Holguin provided in his senior year.
Class 1A/3A
District 2-1A/3AGet ready for another St. Michael’s-Santa Fe Prep showdown for the district title, with the victor likely playing themselves into a top-four seed and a first-round bye for the state tournament. The Blue Griffins lost Yuto Oketani to the New Mexico United Academy, but seniors Nathan Asher and Nico Roth have stepped into the playmaking role, as they have three goals a piece to lead a 2-0 start to the season.
The good news for Las Vegas Robertson is that all of those freshmen and eighth graders from last year’s team are now sophomores and freshmen. Sophomore Aaron Doss was the team’s leading scorer, but the team might be a year away from challenging St. Michael’s and Prep for district supremacy.
District 5 1A/3AIn what has become an annual rite of passage, Monte del Sol and Tierra Encantada appear to be on a collision course to determine the district champion. The Dragons lost six seniors, but a strong group of juniors and freshmen dot the roster. The Alacranes will rely heavily on underclassmen who saw the pitch plenty last year.
Academy for Technology and the Classics could be the wild card in the district, as it also will have an underclassman-heavy roster, led by sophomore Brian Aldana, the team’s leading goal scorer last season.