Boys soccer
Abq. Sandia 3, Santa Fe High 1
What happened: The Matadors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of a District 5-5A match at Santa Fe High. Chris Eadie, the Demons head coach, said it took his team most of the first half to mentally recover from the early barrage of goals. However, Sandia added another goal late in the first half to take a 3-0 lead at the break.
Standouts: Kiran Smelser scored the Demons’ lone goal on a penalty kick in the second half. Ethan Earnest had five saves in goal.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (4-5-2 overall, 0-2 in 5-5A) plays Wednesday at Albuquerque Manzano.
Abq. Sandia Prep 4, Santa Fe Prep 0
From Friday
What happened: The Sundevils had a 4-0 lead at the half of a District 2-1A/3A match at Albuquerque. Sandia Prep controlled possession and distributed the ball well, as all four goals were assisted. Eric Presura had a pair of goals, while Chad Cordovac had a goal and an assist.
Standouts: Blue Griffins head coach Hersch Wilson said the defense played much better in the second half in keeping the Sundevils off the scoreboard.
What’s next: Santa Fe Prep returns to Albuquerque on Tuesday, playing the tri-op team Oak Grove Classical Academy/Menaul/Evangel Christian.
Volleyball
Monte del Sol 3, Santa Fe Waldorf 1
What happened: The Lady Dragons served tough when they needed to, but also allowed their serving to give the Lady Wolves some hope in Game 2 of a nondistrict match at Christian Life Academy. Seven service errors helped Waldorf win the second game, but Monte del Sol was in control the rest of the way in a 25-9, 24-26, 25-17, 25-9 win.
Standouts: Emi Fukuda led the serving barrage with six aces, and she had nine kills at the net. Jamie Lujan added six kills and had a pair of aces, while setter Kayla Sanchez had 17 assists and three aces.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (9-2) carries a three-match winning streak into Peñasco to take on the Lady Panthers on Monday. Waldorf (1-8) heads to Albuquerque to play Evangel Christian Academy on Friday.
Santa Fe Prep 3, Desert Academy 1
From Friday
What happened: The Blue Griffins showed toughness in some tight situations, as they battled back from a tough opening game to win 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, 25-17 in a nondistrict match in Prep Gymnasium. Prep passed the ball better than it did in a loss at Pecos on Thursday, which helped set up its offense more effectively. On the defensive end, Blue Griffins head coach Kiran Bhakta credited the blocking of Megan Lewis and Coco Randolph for slowing down Desert Academy middle hitter Michaela Glinsky.
Standouts: Bhakta did not have any stats, but said eighth grade outside hitter Nicole Gonzales was strong at the net with a wide array of hits.
What’s next: Prep (5-5) begins District 2-3A play at home against St. Michael’s on Tuesday. Desert Academy (6-4) travels to Santa Rosa on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Abq. Sandia Prep 8, Santa Fe Prep 1
From Friday
What happened: The three-time reigning Class 1A/3A champion Lady Sundevils did what they do best — controlled possession and dominated the midfield in improving to 2-0 in District 12-1A/3A. Santa Fe Prep was without striker Hayden Colfax, but eighth grader Sophia Van Luchene scored a goal in the second half to help prevent the shutout.
Standouts: Van Luchene scored her first varsity goal. Blue Griffins goalkeeper Allison Kice had 12 saves.
What’s next: Santa Fe Prep (3-6-1, 0-4 in 2-1A/3A) play at Santa Fe Indian School on Tuesday.