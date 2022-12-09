The Class 3A boys basketball district outlooks for Northern schools:
District 2-3A
The Class 3A world revolved around this district a year ago and, really, it might be that way again this season. Robertson and St. Michael’s sit 1-2 in the polls while West Las Vegas and Santa Fe Indian School are, as always, right near the top. Robertson returns a slew of talent from last year’s title team, including the human bulldozer that is senior center Bodie Schlinger. He’s a high-scoring double-double machine who has two all-district candidates at guard in 5-8 senior Kenneth Montoya and 5-5 sophomore Jesse Gonzales. And, yes, that’s the younger brother of the human highlight reel that was departed senior Matt Gonzales.
St. Michael’s is never a team short on talent, and this season is no exception. Guard Adam Montoya is in what seems like his 11th year as a starter. A mainstay in the lineup since he was a peach-faced underclassman, he’s the kind of player who can drop 18 points one night and score five the next — but contribute with half a dozen steals or 10 assists. Like always, the Horsemen will need their bigs to come around. Senior Taven Lozada will have a sizable impact in his first and only season with the varsity. A 6-3 senior, he will be a force inside.
Sleeping on Santa Fe Indian School is never a wise move, something the state has learned the last few years. The Braves rode into the state finals a few years ago and made it to the semifinals in March despite posting just nine wins when the playoffs began. Gone is a group of talented seniors, but among the returnees is senior point guard Owen Pecos and senior guard Taylor Torivio. SFIS might not be a 20-win club, but never underestimate what coach Jason Abeyta is capable of.
West Las Vegas is coming off a down year, which sounds weird considering the team’s history of being perpetual contenders. That should change if guard Johnathan Gonzales and forward Devaughn Kensey have anything to do with it. A sophomore who could end up being one of the top scorers in 3A, Gonzales is a 3-ball specialist while Kensey, a freshman, can pretty much play all five positions.
At Santa Fe Prep, the Blue Griffins are attempting to prove that addition by subtraction is a thing. Gone is all-state scoring machine Finn Coles. Coming back is a group of younger players eager to take up the slack — by committee, of course. Among them is junior Kiran Belyeu as Mateo Gilbert and Gabe Cordova are the team’s lone seniors. It’s a young team with a brand new identity.