Blank sports logo

The Class 3A boys basketball district outlooks for Northern schools:

District 2-3A

The Class 3A world revolved around this district a year ago and, really, it might be that way again this season. Robertson and St. Michael’s sit 1-2 in the polls while West Las Vegas and Santa Fe Indian School are, as always, right near the top. Robertson returns a slew of talent from last year’s title team, including the human bulldozer that is senior center Bodie Schlinger. He’s a high-scoring double-double machine who has two all-district candidates at guard in 5-8 senior Kenneth Montoya and 5-5 sophomore Jesse Gonzales. And, yes, that’s the younger brother of the human highlight reel that was departed senior Matt Gonzales.

Popular in the Community