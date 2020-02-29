March Madness is here, so why not do what everyone loves to do in March? Let’s pick brackets!
The New Mexico Activities Association will announce at 6 p.m. Sunday the brackets for Class 1A-5A of the boys and girls state basketball tournaments. Here are my seeding projections for the boys brackets from Classes 2A-5A.
Time constraints prevented me from breaking out the girls brackets. Trust me, doing just these four classes took hours of research. And it still feels incomplete.
I based my predictions on the same criteria the NMAA uses, which is:
- Overall record
- Finish during the district season
- Head-to-head wins
- Freeman rankings from MaxPreps.com
- Wins over district champions, regardless of class
- Member school input (from coaches in each respective sport)
There is a catch: Instead of the coaches’ input forms that the NMAA receives, I used the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center coaches poll to best reflect what might happen. Also, Friday’s Freeman rankings were used for this since the next update will come Sunday. With that said, if I hit all 16 teams on just one of these brackets, I’ll be shocked.
Class 5A
1. Las Cruces
2. Santa Fe High
3. Capital
4. Onate
5. Hobbs
6. Clovis
7. Abq. Atrisco Heritage Academy
8. Rio Rancho Cleveland
9. Abq. La Cueva
10. Abq. Eldorado
11. Roswell
12. Rio Rancho
13. Abq. Volcano Vista
14. Carlsbad
15. Abq. High
16. Las Cruces Centennial
Barron’s note: Santa Fe High is solidly in as the two, but Capital’s hold on the three is tenuous. Oñate’s win over Las Cruces in the District 3-5A championship could be a boon for the Knights in the Freeman rankings. Capital sits fifth in the rankings, while Oñate is six. If they flip-flop, it gives the Knights a crucial criteria point that might move them into the three-spot.
Class 4A1. Abq. Valley
2. Gallup
3. Abq. Hope Christian
4. Artesia
5. Abq. Highland
6. Los Lunas
7. Española Valley
8. Taos
9. Abq. Del Norte
10. Abq. Academy
11. Valencia
12. Kirtland Central
13. Grants
14. Roswell Goddard
15. Portales
16 Chaparral
Barron’s note: Taos could drop to a nine and be on the road against Del Norte, but it will still face a potential quarterfinal matchup against Valley if it beats the Knights.
Class 3A1. Abq. Sandia Prep
2. Hot Springs
3. Las Vegas Robertson
4. Abq. Bosque School
5. St. Michael’s
6. Navajo Prep
7. West Las Vegas
8. Tularosa
9. New Mexico Military Institute
10. Cobre
11. Santa Fe Indian School
12. Raton
13. Thoreau
14. Socorro
15. Tohatchi
16. Cuba
Barron’s note: This class might be the hardest to predict because so much depends on the coaches’ input to determine seeds 3-7. As it stands now, Robertson has criteria points for the third seed, but any changes to the Freeman rankings and the coaches input could see the Cardinals slide to a four or a five.
The larger issue is how to seed Robertson, St. Michael’s and West Las Vegas since they all tied for the District 2-3A top spot. The NMAA bylaws state that in the event of a district tie, it can seed teams based on which one has the most criteria points. The Cardinals have that over the Horsemen and Dons, despite losing the district playoff game to St. Michael’s.
How the coaches rank teams could impact the seed for St. Michael’s and Bosque School. If the Horsemen are ranked above the Bobcats, they will get the four seed. If not, they slide to the five. The same criteria could move West Las Vegas from a seven to a six over Navajo Prep.
Class 2A1. Pecos
2. Magdalena
3. Santa Rosa
4. Newcomb
5. Mesilla Valley
6. Texico
7. Abq. Menaul
8. Dulce
9. Rehoboth
10. Navajo Pine
11. Jal
12. Mora
13. Escalante
14. Estancia
15. Mescalero Apache
16. McCurdy
Barron’s note: Nothing here to report. Pecos was the clear No. 1 despite Magdalena going undefeated.
