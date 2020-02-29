Blank sports logo

March Madness is here, so why not do what everyone loves to do in March? Let’s pick brackets!

The New Mexico Activities Association will announce at 6 p.m. Sunday the brackets for Class 1A-5A of the boys and girls state basketball tournaments. Here are my seeding projections for the boys brackets from Classes 2A-5A.

Time constraints prevented me from breaking out the girls brackets. Trust me, doing just these four classes took hours of research. And it still feels incomplete.

I based my predictions on the same criteria the NMAA uses, which is:

  • Overall record
  • Finish during the district season
  • Head-to-head wins
  • Freeman rankings from MaxPreps.com
  • Wins over district champions, regardless of class
  • Member school input (from coaches in each respective sport)

There is a catch: Instead of the coaches’ input forms that the NMAA receives, I used the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center coaches poll to best reflect what might happen. Also, Friday’s Freeman rankings were used for this since the next update will come Sunday. With that said, if I hit all 16 teams on just one of these brackets, I’ll be shocked.

Class 5A

1. Las Cruces

2. Santa Fe High

3. Capital

4. Onate

5. Hobbs

6. Clovis

7. Abq. Atrisco Heritage Academy

8. Rio Rancho Cleveland

9. Abq. La Cueva

10. Abq. Eldorado

11. Roswell

12. Rio Rancho

13. Abq. Volcano Vista

14. Carlsbad

15. Abq. High

16. Las Cruces Centennial

Barron’s note: Santa Fe High is solidly in as the two, but Capital’s hold on the three is tenuous. Oñate’s win over Las Cruces in the District 3-5A championship could be a boon for the Knights in the Freeman rankings. Capital sits fifth in the rankings, while Oñate is six. If they flip-flop, it gives the Knights a crucial criteria point that might move them into the three-spot.

Class 4A1. Abq. Valley

2. Gallup

3. Abq. Hope Christian

4. Artesia

5. Abq. Highland

6. Los Lunas

7. Española Valley

8. Taos

9. Abq. Del Norte

10. Abq. Academy

11. Valencia

12. Kirtland Central

13. Grants

14. Roswell Goddard

15. Portales

Notes from the north

NEW Santa Fe High edged Capital to clinch the top seed in the District 5-5A boys basketball tournament in a fifth tight game between the two teams. James Barron and Will Webber discuss the high level of basketball in Santa Fe this season and preview scenarios for the district and state tournaments.

16 Chaparral

Barron’s note: Taos could drop to a nine and be on the road against Del Norte, but it will still face a potential quarterfinal matchup against Valley if it beats the Knights.

Class 3A1. Abq. Sandia Prep

2. Hot Springs

3. Las Vegas Robertson

4. Abq. Bosque School

5. St. Michael’s

6. Navajo Prep

7. West Las Vegas

8. Tularosa

9. New Mexico Military Institute

10. Cobre

11. Santa Fe Indian School

12. Raton

13. Thoreau

14. Socorro

15. Tohatchi

16. Cuba

Barron’s note: This class might be the hardest to predict because so much depends on the coaches’ input to determine seeds 3-7. As it stands now, Robertson has criteria points for the third seed, but any changes to the Freeman rankings and the coaches input could see the Cardinals slide to a four or a five.

The larger issue is how to seed Robertson, St. Michael’s and West Las Vegas since they all tied for the District 2-3A top spot. The NMAA bylaws state that in the event of a district tie, it can seed teams based on which one has the most criteria points. The Cardinals have that over the Horsemen and Dons, despite losing the district playoff game to St. Michael’s.

How the coaches rank teams could impact the seed for St. Michael’s and Bosque School. If the Horsemen are ranked above the Bobcats, they will get the four seed. If not, they slide to the five. The same criteria could move West Las Vegas from a seven to a six over Navajo Prep.

Class 2A1. Pecos

2. Magdalena

3. Santa Rosa

4. Newcomb

5. Mesilla Valley

6. Texico

7. Abq. Menaul

8. Dulce

9. Rehoboth

10. Navajo Pine

11. Jal

12. Mora

13. Escalante

14. Estancia

15. Mescalero Apache

16. McCurdy

Barron’s note: Nothing here to report. Pecos was the clear No. 1 despite Magdalena going undefeated.

