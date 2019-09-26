Boys soccer
Abq. Bosque School 2, St. Michael’s 1
What happened: It has been a common thread when the Horsemen face the top teams in Class 1A/3A: they play well enough to be in those matches until the final few minutes. In this case, the Bobcats scored the go-ahead goal Thursday in the 75th minute to improve to 3-0 in District 2-1A/3A in Albuquerque. St. Michael’s head coach Mike Feldewert said his team missed a few early opportunities that came back to haunt the Horsemen.
“We have got to take better advantage of those opportunities,” Feldewert said. “When you play these good teams, you get maybe three or four chances, and you need to take advantage of those.”
Standouts: Esteban Rigales scored in the first half for his 13th goal.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (5-6-1, 2-1) plays at Las Vegas Robertson on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Academy for Technology and the Classics 2, Capital 1
What happened: The Phoenix had to shuffle their lineup with two starting defenders out for the nondistrict match at the Santa Fe Downs. They moved Maggie Rittmeyer from midfield to the back line, and it helped keep the Lady Jaguars off the scoreboard until Gabriela Fuentes scored late in the second half. It promises to be a busy weekend or Rittmeyer, who will travel with the cross-country team to the Desert Twilight Festival in Casa Grande, Ariz., on Friday
Standouts: Xitlally Estrada Perez and Lily Rittmeyer had both goals for ATC, which had 11 shots on goal against Capital’s Aritza Castillo.
What’s next: ATC (8-1-1) starts District 1-2A/3A play Tuesday by heading to Farmington to face Navajo Prep. Capital travels to Albuquerque High on Saturday to open the District 5-5A season.
Volleyball
Pecos 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins served well enough to win, but it was their passing that played a big role in Pecos’ 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 nondistrict win in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium. Prep held an early lead in Game 3, but its passing became inconsistent and gave Pecos opportunities to take advantage.
“We were pushing them pretty hard,” Blue Griffins head coach Kiran Bhakta said. “We just lost a little focus and we got on our heels.”
Standouts: Nicole Gonzales led the team with eight kills and four aces, while dishing out seven assists. Raelyn Gonzales had six kills and an ace.
What’s next: Prep (4-5) has little time to relax as it takes on Desert Academy at Prep Gymnasium on Friday.