There’s a storm brewing.
The battle for TV money and the freedom to blaze one’s own path for negotiating rights are at the epicenter of an inevitable fight that promises to get ugly. Last week, Boise State filed a legal complaint against the Mountain West Conference alleging the league has violated the terms of a 2013 agreement regarding television revenue.
That year, Boise State was about to bolt for the Big East but chose to stay in the MWC when Mountain West officials allowed the school to negotiate its own TV rights for football games. As we all know, football drives the college gravy train, and there’s no bigger national draw in the MWC than the Broncos.
That agreement was extended earlier this month when the MWC finalized a six-year agreement with CBS and FOX that promises to significantly boost annual revenue for each of its member schools. It also gave rights to broadcast Boise State’s home games to FOX and its road games to CBS, a deal that secures additional revenue for the school that far exceeds its MWC brethren.
The conference also made it clear that this is the last time it will happen. When the deal expires in 2026, Boise State no longer has a say.
“This will arguably be the last contract we will negotiate Boise State separately, but their membership agreement when we named them to the Mountain West Conference years ago was predicated on us negotiating their home games separately,” said MWC commissioner Craig Thompson.
Boise State’s legal complaint is just the first of many steps in what should be a rocky future for both sides. The school and conference issued a press release last week saying that the maneuver doesn’t formally begin a lawsuit, but the writing’s on the wall and everyone is bracing’s for the fireworks.
As the release said, “The university and the Mountain West are currently in discussions in hopes of bringing this matter to a resolution without litigation.”
Clovis’ loss was the University of Kansas’ gain. Bryce Cabeldue, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound senior center for the Wildcats’ basketball team, missed Friday’s nondistrict game at Pecos, which the Panthers won 58-54, to take a football recruiting visit to Lawrence, Kans.
On Sunday, Cabeldue announced that he was going to sign a letter of intent to play football for the Jayhawks. Congrats to Cabeldue for making his college choice. Still, it would have been fun to see him face off against Pecos’ Ismael Villegas, but that pales in comparison to making a big life decision.
Santa Fe might have two individual contenders for the state swimming meet next month. Ethan Manske of St. Michael’s has qualified in five events and is a contender in the 500-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Santa Fe Prep’s Sophia Gossum has the second fastest time in the 50 freestyle (25.05 seconds) and is fourth in the 100 freestyle (54.65).
Manske added the 200 individual medley to his qualification list at Santa Fe Prep’s Griffin Invitational on Saturday, as he won in a state-qualifying time of 2:05.28. Manske didn’t add to her list, but won the 50 and 200 and helped the Blue Griffins’ 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay qualify on time in winning the two races.
If you didn’t get a chance to listen to this past week’s New Mexican sports podcast Notes from the North, bummer. It was pretty good.
You can still find it, though. Log into our website and scroll down a few spaces on the homepage.
Our guest was University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales, the local-boy-turned-big-man. Sitting in his office at the Tow Diehm Facility inside Dreamstyle Stadium, he talked about some of the changes he hopes to make behind the scenes of the Lobos football program. Among them is a new turf playing surface, scheduled to be installed before the season opener about seven months from now.
He also wants new stadium lights, the kind that can strobe in sequence with the sound system as players are introduced and touchdowns are scored. Arizona State does something similar at Sun Devil Stadium, as do a number of other schools in an attempt to make the fan experience that much more memorable.
Another item on the wish list is bypassing the NCAA and MWC no re-entry policy that would make it easier for fans to head in and out of the stadium at halftime without having to buy another ticket.
Gonzales joked that he has to take advantage of his popularity when he can by asking for big-ticket items before people start to turn on him. Since he was hired Dec. 17, he has been one of the most popular people in the state and he has followed that with a feel-good tour that included a stop at the Legislature late last week.
One more change? How about the welcome possibility of a return to silver helmets, the kind the Lobos wore for decades until switching to white and dark gray — anthracite, pardon us — under the watch of previous head coach Bob Davie.
Since starting the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference season 1-2, New Mexico Highlands University has gone 7-3 in conference and finds itself in a three-way tie for fourth place at 8-5.
That includes an 89-87 win over South Dakota School of Mines and Technology on Saturday thanks to a furious 9-0 run to erase an 87-80 lead.
Sam Barnes-Thompkins knocked down a jumper with 5 seconds left to break an 87-all tie, then Highlands junior D.J. Bustos, a 2016 West Las Vegas graduate, blocked a potential game-winning 3-pointer to secure the win.
NMHU faces a challenging road trip to Colorado this week, as it heads to Colorado Springs to play University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday and to Golden to take on Colorado School of Mines. UCCS is tied with the Cowboys for fourth, while CSM sits alone in third.
