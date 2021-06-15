The McCurdy Bobcats are undefeated on the baseball diamond, but are they untested?
They completed the District 5-2A season with a 12-0 record after a sweep of Mora on Tuesday afternoon by 17-3 and 17-5 counts at Tom McReynolds Field. In the process, McCurdy (14-0 overall) won its district games by a cumulative 196-36 margin. Bobcats head coach Robert DeVargas is impressed by that statistic, but he also recognized the Bobcats have not been challenged much this year.
Only two games were decided by single digits — an 11-5 game against Questa in McCurdy’s season opener May 24, and a 13-6 win over those same Wildcats on Jun 8. He said Thursday’s game against Santa Rosa, which pits the second- and third-ranked teams in Class 2A against each other, will go a long way toward determining just how good the No. 2 Bobcats are.
“I thought we would lose a couple of games,” DeVargas said. “I got home [Tuesday] and told my wife we’re undefeated and it feels good. We do have a good core group and the ones that are a little weak, they have come around really well.”
McCurdy combined for 30 hits in the sweep.
