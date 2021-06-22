A season of easy living caught up with the McCurdy Bobcats on Tuesday afternoon.
A relatively easy regular season in which they lost just one game didn’t quite prepare the Bobcats for the Class 2A State Tournament. The fifth-seeded Rehoboth Christian Lynx rode the arms of Jake Zylstra and Talen West to a 6-3 win at Tom McReynolds Fields and a spot in the Class 2A semifinals at Texico on Wednesday.
McCurdy, the fourth seed, managed just four hits and struck out 16 times against the duo, but still found itself down 3-2 heading into the seventh inning before the Lynx posted three runs to settle the outcome.
Bobcats head coach Robert DeVargas didn’t let a disappointing end to the season take away from a 14-2 record and a District 2-2A title.
In fact, DeVargas said he decided to come back for one more year to coach the team after saying he would hang it up at the end of the 2021 season.
“These guys, they hit the ball and never gave up,” DeVargas said. “They never hung their shoulders down. They just kept their noses to the grindstone and battled every day.”
Markus Martinez led McCurdy’s hitting attack with a 2-for-3 performance that included a double and an RBI. Meanwhile, Andre Borrego pitched 62/3 innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits and five walks.
Class 4A quarterfinal
No. 6 Abq. Academy 5, No. 3 Los Alamos 0
It was a fine time for the Hilltoppers to stop hitting, but they could not solve Ryan Pullen.
The Chargers senior fired a two-hitter and did not allow a baserunner after the third inning, retiring the final 12 batters to close out the win.
Academy scored twice in the third inning on RBI single by Jodhan Fine and a sacrifice fly by Alex Gaeto to right field. The Chargers padded their lead with an RBI single from Mark McNaney in the sixth and added two more insurance runs in the seventh.
Pullen walked two batters and gave while striking out nine as Los Alamos never got a baserunner past second base the entire game.
The Hilltoppers finish the season with an 18-3 record. The Chargers (15-6) will play No. 2 Miayamura on Thursday in Gallup.
