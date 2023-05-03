ESPAÑOLA — Adrian Maestas knew where he wanted to go to high school by the time he was in fourth grade.
He can thank Roberto DeVargas for that.
Maestas said he came to McCurdy baseball games to watch DeVargas and the Bobcats, and he knew right away this was the place he wanted to be. Having played for five years on the varsity team, the senior said it has been everything he wanted it to be.
“He treats us like one of his own, like we’re his sons,” Maestas said. “We’re friends, but he’s still our coach. He gets on us. He’s not going to take it easy on us just because he knows us.”
On Wednesday afternoon, the 15 “Sons of DeVargas” made their coach’s last home game in his 17-year career a special one. They collected 18 hits and used an eight-run third inning to pull away from District 5-2A foe Mora for a 16-6 win in six innings in the opening round of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Fifth-seeded McCurdy (18-4) takes on No. 4 Rehoboth Christian at 4 p.m. May 11 at the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex in Albuquerque. It is the third straight year the teams have met in the state tournament.
When sophomore Tino Salazar-Archuleta scored on Damian Quezada’s fly ball to short right field with two outs in the sixth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule, it took DeVargas a moment to realize it was the last run, the last win and the last time he would be on that field as the Bobcats’ head coach.
But the day was full of lasts for DeVargas — even though he still has one more game to coach.
“I had an interview with KDCE [950-AM] and they were saying it over and over, and what was I going to do?” DeVargas said. “But it’s true.”
While the moments throughout the day were hard for DeVargas to handle — he admits almost tearing up as he ran with the team from the dugout to center field and back during pregame — he had a taste of what retirement life would be like three years ago.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, eliminating all spring sports in 2020, DeVargas had to find ways to keep busy. So he did yard work, home improvement projects and got in a lot of fishing with his son, Ron DeVargas, that spring.
He wondered why he hadn’t been doing all of those things sooner.
“I said, ‘I think I can do this [retire],’ ” DeVargas said. “ ‘Why am I not doing this stuff?’ And my wife told me, ‘Because you’re coaching baseball at this time.’ ‘Oh yeah.’ ”
While he threw himself back into the sport when play resumed in 2021, DeVargas entertained the idea of retiring after every season. It was his players who kept talking him back to the dugout for one more year.
Sophomore Cruz Martinez said he was pleased with DeVargas to stay until he graduated in 2025, but he understood why he decided to do it. Martinez is another of those Bobcats who committed to the program early. He got to know DeVargas while he was a long-term substitute teacher at the school while he was in fifth grade.
“I talked to him all the time — ‘Coach, you’re gonna stay until I get there and you’re not gonna quit until my senior year, right?’ ” Martinez said. “That’s not how it’s going to be, but I always wanted to be coached by DeVargas.”
And to think there was a time when DeVargas didn’t know if he was going get to Year 4, much less Year 17. He took over for the legendary Tom Reynolds at a time when the program was struggling.
By his third season, the Bobcats were on the brink of success after an 8-9 record in 2008. However, DeVargas felt resistance from some of the players at the style of baseball he wanted to play, especially from his assistant at the time.
However, he decided not to come back for the 2009 year, and it made DeVargas’ decision to stay much easier. The Bobcats the postseason that season and, as the 12th seed, upset No. 5 Mesilla Valley to get to the 2A quarterfinals.
“And my son was here, and I said, ‘I’m gonna stick this out,’ ” the coach said. “I’m gonna give it my best shot. And I’ve had three or four assistants since then — even Ronnie helped me one year.”
Since then, McCurdy has yet to miss the state tournament, and the program played for the state title in 2015 and 2016.
Now, DeVargas will hand over the program keys to assistant coach Ian Maestas and he has no qualms about it. DeVargas touted Maestas’ role as the Española Little League president and the last few years as his right-hand man and feels the program can continue the success he helped develop.
“We’re not gonna miss a beat,” DeVargas said. “Some of the stuff that I’ve taught him and he’s taught me will go on. And it is a good time. I’m not leaving them bare bones or disgusted or anything like that. I’m pretty happy.”
But the DeVargas Era is not over yet.
McCurdy showed its skills as a hard-hitting, aggressive team on the basepaths, especially in the second and third innings. The Bobcats broke a 2-all stalemate when Salazar-Archuleta roped a two-out RBI single to center field that Rangers senior Jacob Duran overran and Salazar-Archuleta raced around the bases to score for a 4-2 lead.
In the third, McCurdy collected seven hits and turned two Mora errors into eight runs and a 12-3 lead that starting pitcher Damian Quezada made hold up.
Senior Markus Martinez said the team is ready for its annual game showdown with the Lynx. Last year, Rehoboth used a five-run sixth for a 9-2 lead and much-needed insurance, as McCurdy scored three times in the seventh to make things interesting.
Besides, they have one big reason to beat the Lynx — for their coach.
“DeVargas, he’s a great coach,” Markus Martinez said. “He keeps us together. When we’re falling apart, he brings us together, makes us laugh. Coach, he is a great guy to be around.”
Still, the signs are there that McCurdy might not be ready to let go of DeVargas. A third grader and his mom approached DeVargas before the game, looking for a Bobcats hat — and assurances DeVargas would be around when he came to McCurdy.
DeVargas can make one of those things happen.
“I think I got a hat somewhere that I can get him,” DeVargas said.