ESPAÑOLA — Adrian Maestas knew where he wanted to go to high school by the time he was in fourth grade.

He can thank Roberto DeVargas for that.

Maestas said he came to McCurdy baseball games to watch DeVargas and the Bobcats, and he knew right away this was the place he wanted to be. Having played for five years on the varsity team, the senior said it has been everything he wanted it to be.

