Everything Joshua Meyers needs for motivation can be found in the banners hanging on the east end of the ice rink at Genoveva Chavez Community Center.

Four banners in particular, representing New Mexico Interscholastic Ice Hockey League championships won by the club hockey Santa Fe Blue Jackets, captured the junior’s attention when he was in elementary school. The Blue Jackets were a juggernaut during the mid-to-late 2000s, winning four straight titles from 2007-10.

But it’s been 12 years since those halcyon days, and six years since the Blue Jackets played a varsity schedule. Meyers’ dream isn’t so much about adding another banner to that wall — he surely would entertain the chance, Meyers said — but to bring back club hockey to the high school level.

