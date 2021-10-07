Boys soccer
Santa Fe Prep 5, Abq. Oak Grove/Menaul/Evangel Christian 2
What happened: The Blue Griffins won their seventh straight match, but had to dig themselves out of an early 1-0 hole in a nondistrict match Thursday in Albuquerque. Prep scored five straight goals before the tri-op squad stopped the bleeding with a late goal on a penalty kick, but it was all the Blue Griffin defense allowed in the second half. Prep head coach Hersch Wilson credited the defensive play of Nico Roth and Hakan Guiler-Hatch for helping the team get back into the match.
Top players: Prep was a balanced attack, as five players scored a goal — Guiler-Hatch, Sam Little, Jack Tiegler, Asher Nathan and Mike Vimont.
What’s next: Prep (8-2-1 overall) steps away from district play when it returns to Albuquerque to play Hope Christian on Saturday.
St. Michael’s 2, Las Vegas Robertson 0
What happened: The Horsemen bounced back from a tough 2-0 loss against district rival Santa Fe Prep on Tuesday, but they are still struggling to score. Even though they had 13 shots on goal, St. Michael’s could only manage a 1-0 lead at the half of a District 2 1A-3A match in Las Vegas, N.M.. A change in formation led to another goal, but plenty of missed opportunities, too.
“We played on their end for both halves, so that’s the good news,” Horsemen head coach Mike Feldewert said. “The bad news is we just scored twice. But a win’s a win, so we’ll take it.”
Top players: Oliver Rosales opened the scoring with a goal in the 33rd minute, then assisted on Aiden Fairchild’s score about halfway through the second half. Horsemen goalkeeper Daniel Dominguez had a pair of saves.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (8-6-1, 1-1 in 2-1A-3A) will see a familiar foe Monday — the Cardinals in Santa Fe.
Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Los Lunas 2
What happened: Don’t look now, but the reigning Class 5A runner-up is awakening from its slumber. The Demonettes upset the Lady Tigers by a 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 19-25, 16-14 count in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium to take over the District 5-5A lead at 2-0. It marks the third straight win for Santa Fe High after struggling to a 4-7 start.
“We’ve been working hard and we are really proud of our team,” Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams said. “We’re coming together and we’re excited.”
Top players: None was provided.
What's next: Santa Fe High (7-7 overall) heads to Albuquerque on Tuesday to play Manzano.
Santa Fe Indian School 3, West Las Vegas 0
What happened: After a disappointing performance against St. Michael’s on Tuesday, the Lady Braves swept the Lady Dons 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 in a District 2-3A match in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said his team played much better defensively.
“They were digging everything, picking up things,” Gurule said. “We played a little bit better, but our serving and passing needs to improve.”
Top players: Angelina Geissinger continued her strong play of late with a team-high 14 kills, while Sade Phea-Young added 11. Hailey Aguilar guided the offense with 18 assists.
What’s next: SFIS (8-7, 2-2) gets a nondistrict battle at Española Valley on Saturday. West Las Vegas entertains crosstown rival Las Vegas Robertson on Tuesday, which will be the first time Lady Dons head coach Stacy Fulgenzi takes on the program she coached from 2014-19.
Pojoaque Valley 3, Moriarty 0
What happened: The Elkettes were in control of the District 2-4A match until the finale, before pulling off the sweep by a 25-13, 25-15, 32-30 score. Strong serving paced the way, as four Pojoaque players recorded at least three aces.
Top players: Adrianna Rodriguez had a team-high 20 digs, while recording eight kills and three aces. Anica Urioste led the hitting attack with 11 kills, while recording 15 digs and three aces, as well. Sonya Quintana had five blocks at the net and eight kills, while Taylor Quintana dished out 18 assists and served three aces.
What’s next: Pojoaque (11-6 overall, 2-0 in 2-4A) gets a week off before traveling to Española Valley on Oct. 14.
Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Abq. Oak Grove/Evangel Christian 0
What happened: The Lady Wolves continued their hot play, as they swept their fourth straight District 7-1A match to take control of the top spot at 4-0. Waldorf won 25-16, 25-12, 25-22 in Christian Life Academy.
Top players: Lady Wolves head coach Jon Caley commended the play of junior libero Sophia Carpenter, who helped orchestrate a strong defensive performance that led to the sweep.
What's next: Waldorf (9-3 overall) gets no rest, as it plays Jemez Valley in a district match at home at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.