Boys basketball
Santa Fe Prep 55, Tucumcari 45
What happened: The Blue Griffins finished their stay at Santa Rosa's Lion Classic on Saturday with the consolation championship, building lead as large as 20 points against the Rattlers. Prep head coach Joe Vigil said defense paved the way to the win. "We dialed up a little bit of pressure to break away," Vigil said. "We played a much better, all-around game. So I'm happy for the outcome of the tournament."
Top players: Finn Coles had a team-high 22 points, while Malachi Prevatt chipped in with 12. Tucumcari had Andrew Hendeson-Clark score 23 points.
What's next: Prep (8-5) takes on St. Michael's in both teams' District 2-3A opener Wednesday.
