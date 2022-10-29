Boys soccer
Class 1A/3A
Quarterfinals
No. 3 Santa Fe Prep 1, No. 6 East Mountain 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins controlled the Class 1A/3A quarterfinal Saturday at Sun Mountain Field from start to finish but only had Benno Hoffman's goal early in the first half to show for it. The Timberwolves managed just one shot on goal, but the kick from 45 yards out hit the bottom of the crossbar, bounced straight down and Prep goalkeeper Mateo Gilbert pounced on it to preserve the lead.
Top players: Hoffman had the lone goal, but Kiran Belyeu filled in admirably for captain defensive midfielder Nico Roth, who was injured.
What's next: Prep (11-5-3) head to Hatch Valley on Tuesday for a semifinal matchup with the second-seeded Bears. The two teams played in the opening round of the Albuquerque Sandia Prep Invitational on Sept. 23, with Hatch beating the Blue Griffins, 3-1.
No. 5 Las Vegas Robertson 1, No. 4 St. Michael's 0
What happened: The Horsemen held a 10-5 advantage on shots on goal, but the Cardinals were more efficient in their chances in a 1A/3A quarterfinal at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. The decider came in the 65th minute, when Aaron Doss chased down a loose ball on the St. Michael's side, cut back to the center of the field and slipped his shot past Horsemen goalkeeper Santiago Sandoval.
Horsemen head coach Mike Feldewert said his team dominated play but could not find the back of the net despite 10 shots on goal and 25 overall.
"That's what makes soccer a cruel sport sometimes," Feldewert said.
Top players: Doss had the lone goal on two shots, while Bodie Schlinger recorded 10 saves and broke up the final St. Michael's chance on a corner kick with seconds left in regulation.
What's next: Robertson (14-4-3) takes on No. 1 Albuquerque Sandia Prep on Tuesday in Albuquerque. St. Michael's finishes its season at 12-5-2.
Girls soccer
Class 4A quarterfinals
No. 4 Los Alamos 2, No. 5 Roswell Goddard 1 (OT)
What happened: Tara McDonald boomed a 40-yard pass to Dayja Fellers, who then beat her defender and the goalkeeper in the final minute of the first overtime at Sullivan Field to help the Lady Hilltoppers overcome a penalty-kick goal by the Lady Rockets that tied the score at 1-all. Los Alamos controlled the match but struggled to find the go-ahead goal until the extra period.
Top players: McDonald had the Lady Hilltoppers' first goal that gave them a 1-0 lead and added an assist.
What's next: Los Alamos (13-8) plays No. 1 Hope Christian in Albuquerque on Wednesday for a spot in the 4A finals.