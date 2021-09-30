Boys soccer
Santa Fe Prep 10, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins dominated against a depleted Dragons team in a nondistrict match at Sun Mountain Field. Monte del Sol had just 11 players on its roster but played a man down when one of them got hurt. Still, it took Prep 20 minutes before wearing down the Dragons. Prep led 5-0 at the half, then added five more goals to invoke the 10-goal mercy rule. "They put up a very valiant effort for 20 minutes, then we just started scoring," Blue Griffins head coach Hersch Wilson said.
Top players: Yuto Oketani had five goals and two assists to lead the way for Prep. Jack Teigler had three goals, and Asher Nathan added a goal and an assist.
What's next: Prep (6-2-1) takes on St. Michael's with the District 2 1A-3A top spot on the line Tuesday. Monte del Sol (3-4) returns to District 5 1A-3A play Friday against Tierra Encantada.
Girls soccer
Monte del Sol 2, Bernalillo 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons muddled their way through soggy, wet conditions on the road. A scoreless half gave way to a pair of goals by Monte del Sol in the second half.
Top players: Kathy Arizmendi scored both goals, with Selena Franco providing the assists.
What's next: Monte del Sol (3-4) plays the Academy for Technology and the Classics in District 3/4/5 1A-3A play Tuesday.
Volleyball
Las Vegas Robertson 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: Welcome back to District 2-3A, Lady Braves. Class 3A's top-ranked team didn't lose a game in the Pueblo Pavilion, but SFIS put up a fight in Games 1 and 3 before falling, 25-20, 25-4, 26-24. Lady Braves head coach Brian Gurule said his team gave away two games because of serving and passing errors. "It was just little things," Gurule said.
Top players: Cameron Conners led SFIS with 10 kills; Sade Phea-Young added seven and Angelina Geissinger four.
What's next: The Lady Braves (6-6 overall, 0-1 in 2-3A) travel to Raton for a district match Saturday. The Lady Cardinals (12-0, 1-0) get a week off before playing Santa Fe Prep at home Oct. 7.
