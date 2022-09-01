Boys soccer 

Santa Fe Prep 6, Taos 0 

What happened: The Blue Griffins needed a half to regain the form that led them to a 3-0 start before losing to Santa Fe High on Tuesday. They only led 1-0 at the half against the Tigers on Thursday at Sun Mountain Field, but a five-goal onslaught after the break showed Prep had found its footing again. 

Popular in the Community