What happened: The Blue Griffins needed a half to regain the form that led them to a 3-0 start before losing to Santa Fe High on Tuesday. They only led 1-0 at the half against the Tigers on Thursday at Sun Mountain Field, but a five-goal onslaught after the break showed Prep had found its footing again.
Top players: Nico Roth had a pair of goals to lead the Prep attack. Meanwhile, Cyrus Hnasko, Benno Hoffman and Asher Nathan each had a goal and an assist. Reese Thompson also recorded an assist.
What's next: Santa Fe Prep (4-1) takes on Capital on Saturday at Jaguar Field. Taos (0-4) plays Bernalillo on Sept. 6 at home.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe Prep 2, Taos 1
What happened: Prep halted a two-match losing skid by outscoring the Lady Tigers 2-1 in the second half at Eco Park, and that score held until the end. The Blue Griffins (3-2) are off to their best start since the 2018 team won four of its first five matches. That was also the last time the program had a winning season.
Top players: Luca Hirsch Arnette and Marley Belyeu each scored a goal, while Madeline Mena assisted both scores.
What's next: Prep plays Saturday at Capital. Taos (2-3) plays Bernalillo on Sept. 6 at home.
Volleyball
Abq. Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy 3, Santa Fe Prep 1
What happened: The Blue Griffins expended a lot of energy and emotion in Game 3, but when the Lady Owls pulled out a 29-27 win, it signaled Prep's last salvo in a 25-19, 23-25, 29-27, 25-11 win for the co-op squad. Todd Kurth, who switched interim hats from girls soccer last year to volleyball this fall, said the team is still trying to find its identity. It doesn't help having freshman setter Tori Stumbo out with a wrist injury. The Blue Griffins are using a trio of players in her absence, including star outside hitter Nicole Gonzales. "Nicole is trying to anchor that setting position, but when she does that, we give up one of our strongest hitters," Kurth said.
Top players: Gonzales had six kills and a pair of blocks, while junior Emery Kurth had six kills and three blocks. Freshman middle hitter Jocelyn Utsey had seven blocks at the net and Lauren McHorse recorded 23 digs at the libero spot.
What's next: Prep (0-2) returns to Albuquerque on Sept. 6 to play Cottonwood Classical Prep.