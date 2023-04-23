To say the Santa Fe Prep boys tennis team is flying under the radar is an understatement.
The Blue Griffins captured their second straight District 2-1A/4A championship over the weekend at Santa Fe High, rallying for a 5-2 win over St. Michael’s in the finals. The Griffins lost two of the three doubles matches to the Horsemen but swept the first four singles encounters to get the title.
The doubles tandem of Henry Kaufman and Jackson Friedland picked up Prep’s first win, then Kaufman, at
No. 2, picked up another win in the singles competition. The others were from Teo Gilbert at No. 3, Friedland at No. 4 and Jack Dolan at No. 5. Still on the court when things were nailed down were No. 1 Jonas Anderson-Joyner and No. 6 Shrey Poshiya.
The win assures Prep will get a favorable seed at the state tournament. Pairings will be released after the conclusion of this week’s singles and doubles district events. In the case of 2-1A/4A, it will take place in Taos.
For Prep coach Ralph Bolton, it’s the self-imposed end of the line. The reigning district coach of the year is stepping down at the end of the season as the Griffins’ boys and girls coach. He’s been in that spot for 30 years, coaching enough players that many of them have grown up to become some of his best friends while others have raised their own children who have gone on to play for him.
It’s been a remarkable run for Bolton, a man who has spent his personal time serving as the director of tennis for the Santa Fe Tennis and Swim Club while simultaneously building a generation’s worth of memories at Santa Fe Prep.
On the girls side, Las Vegas Robertson rolled past Española Valley 5-1 in the 2-1A/4A finals without even getting to the doubles portion of the match. It wouldn’t be a Lady Cardinals title without the help of a Fulgenzi. In this case, freshman Gabriella Fulgenzi led the way with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Olivia Suazo at No. 1 singles. The only Española player to win her match was Kaydence Arrey, who downed Rainey Atencio in the No. 6 match 6-2, 6-1.
It was the second straight year Robertson claimed the girls district title, and set itself up for at least the second seed in the Class 1A/4A State Team Tournament. The Lady Cardinals are 15-3 in dual competition, with their only losses coming to Class 5A’s Santa Fe High and Farmington, which should both compete in the big-school bracket and 1A/4A’s likely No. 1 seed in Albuquerque Academy.
• • •
Speaking of the Fulgenzis, the “First Family of New Mexico Tennis” added one more accolade to the trophy case. Brandelyn Fulgenzi, a 2018 Robertson graduate and a senior at the University of Incarnate Word, earned the Southland Conference women’s tennis player of the year award, which was announced Monday. Brandelyn went 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Cardinals in conference play and had the best overall singles record (16-3) in the Southland. She also teamed up with freshman Estefania Gonzalez to go undefeated at No. 1 doubles with a 16-0 overall mark this spring.
She also earned first-team all-conference honors in singles and doubles.
That set the stage for this weekend’s conference team tournament, as UIW reached the finals after beating Southeastern 4-1 in the quarterfinals Friday and outlasting McNeese State 4-3 to reach the conference finals against No. 1 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Brandelyn won all of her singles and doubles matches in the process. The final was set for Sunday, but inclement weather forced the match to be moved to Monday.
• • •
With the feeding frenzy at an all-time high courtesy of the NCAA transfer portal, one familiar name around these parts is making the rounds at some well-known programs.
Former Lobo Josiah Allick, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining, has made visits to San Diego State and most recently Nebraska. He is expected to make a decision soon.
The portal closes May 11, but players may continue to sign through the summer.
Allick had his photo taken during a recent trip to Nebraska. He’s shown on the sidelines of Saturday’s spring football game for the Cornhuskers — wearing a New Mexico jacket, no less. A native of Nebraska who attended high school in Lincoln, his older sister was a middle blocker for the Cornhuskers’ volleyball program.
He averaged 7.3 rebounds and 8.4 points for the Lobos last season, emerging as a crowd favorite because of his relentless hustle and outgoing, friendly demeanor with the fans.
• • •
The big school state track and field championships are when state records are set, and next month it could be a big day for Santa Fe High’s Bryce Melton. Facing off in a crowded field for the 100 meters preliminaries Friday at the Richard Harper Memorial Invitational, the sophomore ran the fastest time of his short track career with a time of 10.55 seconds. That time is good enough to break the 5A record in the race, owned by Deming’s Daniel Feltman at 10.64, and could threaten the overall state record of 10.50 shared by Albuquerque Highland’s Bobby Newcombe and Albuquerque Manzano’s Jordan Byrd.
The catch to Melton’s performance was that it was good enough for second place, as Los Alamos’ Melaki Gutierrez won the heat in 10.53 seconds. If he duplicates that time at the state meet, it will be .02 shy of the 4A record owned by Taos’ Jonah Vigil since 2019.
It should be noted that winds in the afternoon in Albuquerque came in from the northwest at a steady 15-20 mph in the afternoon, with gusts approaching 30. On Saturday, Melton posted a time of 10.70 to win the 100, then ran a person-best 21.33 in the 200, which would be a 5A record if he matches that next month.
• • •
While Melton continued to establish himself as the top sprinter in the state, the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers collectively confirmed they have no equal on the track. Their
155-point total that won the Harper was 109 points better than runner-up Albuquerque Academy and 31 more than the next three teams combined (Academy, Rio Rancho Cleveland and Albuquerque Volcano Vista).
It stands to reason this year’s team could challenge the 2021 squad that ran circles around the 4A field with a 183 1/2 point total that was more than 107 points better than runner-up Aztec.
• • •
Some schools have cornered the market on certain sports.
Artesia is synonymous with football excellence, Albuquerque Academy has dominated swimming, Los Alamos is untouchable in girls cross-country, and the St. Michael’s Pony Express is the standard for success in dance.
You get the idea.
Baseball’s equivalent is Carlsbad. Sorry, La Cueva, it’s true.
Last weekend the Cavemen swept Roswell in a district doubleheader, winning the first game 17-5, by scoring 12 unanswered runs over the final three innings. It was Carlsbad’s 1,400th win in school history which, according to the New Mexico Activities Association, is more than any school in state history.
The Cavemen began playing baseball in 1947 and have won 14 state titles, including last season’s Class 5A championship. They’re strong contenders for another one, sitting at 19-4 overall heading into the final week of the regular season.
The NMAA says Carlsbad has been to the state tournament 63 times in its 77 years, the most all-time. They’ve only had three sub-.500 seasons and they are just the sixth team in the country to eclipse the 1,400-win mark, which they officially did by completing that doubleheader sweep one game later.
• • •
Congratulations are in order to McCurdy head baseball coach Roberto DeVargas, who earned his 200th win as a head coach with a doubleheader sweep of Questa on Thursday. The longest-tenured baseball coach in Northern New Mexico, DeVargas is in his 16th and what he says is his final season as the Bobcats head coach.
He has guided McCurdy to three straight District 5-2A titles, and the team leads the district with an 8-0 mark. Other than the first two years of his tenure that started in 2006, DeVargas has led the program to the state tournament every season since then, aside from the 2020 season lost to the coronavirus pandemic.