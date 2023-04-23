To say the Santa Fe Prep boys tennis team is flying under the radar is an understatement.

The Blue Griffins captured their second straight District 2-1A/4A championship over the weekend at Santa Fe High, rallying for a 5-2 win over St. Michael’s in the finals. The Griffins lost two of the three doubles matches to the Horsemen but swept the first four singles encounters to get the title.

The doubles tandem of Henry Kaufman and Jackson Friedland picked up Prep’s first win, then Kaufman, at

Recommended for you