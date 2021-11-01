The only difference Hersch Wilson sees between his Santa Fe Prep Blue Griffins and New Mexico Military Institute comes down to colors.
Prep’s blue-and-white will contrast starkly with the Colts’ black-and-red when the two teams meet Tuesday afternoon at Sun Mountain Field for the Class 1A-3A semifinal. Wilson, the Blue Griffins’ head coach, said the teams are practically mirror images of each other.
Wilson said he had not seen NMMI, the third seed in the 1A-3A bracket, this season until watching the Colts play St. Michael’s on Saturday in the quarterfinal match online. He got a sense that this matchup will be very entertaining between two big, fast squads that are physical on the ball.
“We’re really excited, because it’s going to be a very competitive game,” said Wilson, whose team is the second seed in the tournament. “That’s the kind of game where we really get to test ourselves to see how good we really are. Their speed is going to match our speed, so it’s going to be pretty exciting.”
That match will be one of three featuring Northern teams Tuesday, but the only one on the boys side. The 1A-3A girls semifinals has No. 3 St. Michael’s traveling to Socorro to take on the No. 2 Lady Warriors in a rematch of March’s state championship game that the Lady Horsemen won 4-1. On the other side of the bracket, fourth-seeded Las Vegas Robertson plays at Albuquerque Sandia Prep at 3:30 p.m.
Wilson said watching Saturday’s match gave him a chance to scout a team that played predominantly southern schools during the season. The Colts went 14-4-1, but two of their losses came against Lovington, the top seed in Class 4A. They come in with a potent offense that has scored 77 goals.
Both teams rely on a pair of strong strikers: NMMI has seniors Jose Donnadieu and John Zimmerman, who combined for 37 goals, while Prep counters with senior Mike Vimont and sophomore Yuto Oketani, who have 32 of Prep’s 52 goals.
Wilson said he didn’t make any changes to Prep’s lineup or its formation, instead planning to make necessary adjustments in-match or at the half.
“Most of the teams we played, we know them,” Wilson said. “We don’t know [the Colts] except for watching them on Saturday, so we’re going into it saying, ‘Let’s play our game.’ ”
Meanwhile, the Lady Horsemen pretty much know what to expect from the Lady Warriors. Socorro won 1-0 in a regular-season tussle Sept. 4 in an evenly played match. St. Michael’s head coach Alfonso Camarena said the difference came down to execution: Socorro connected on one of seven shots on goal, while the Lady Horsemen missed on all six of their chances.
“It was a very balanced game,” Camarena said. “We had two or three shots hit the post, and they had a couple do the same.”
This will be the fourth straight year the two programs face off in the postseason. Aside from the spring championship match, the Lady Warriors beat St. Michael’s, 3-1, in the semifinals in 2019.
Meanwhile, the Lady Horsemen gained the upper hand on Socorro in the 2018 semifinals by a 2-1 score.
Socorro is led by nine seniors who have played a large role in the program’s recent success, as most of them have played on the varsity squad since they were freshmen.
St. Michael’s counters with a junior- and sophomore-dominant lineup, led by junior Elsa Ranney Smith and sophomore Grace Sandoval. They have scored 47 goals, and Sandoval is coming off a 1A-3A quarterfinal in which she recorded a hat trick in a 4-0 win at home on Friday.
However, the Lady Horsemen also have a strong defense that has shut out five straight opponents and seven of their last eight foes.
Camarena said he expects another hard-fought battle.
“We just need to be patient and play every ball as strong as we can and fight for every ball,” Camarena said. “That’s all you can do.”
