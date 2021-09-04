Girls soccer
Santa Fe Prep 3, Navajo Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins put in an eight-hour day to get a chance to work on some of the basics against the Lady Eagles in a nondistrict match in Farmington. The result was a 2-0 lead at the half, and the first shutout for the program since 2019 (a 6-0 win over Santa Fe Indian School on Oct. 17 of that year).
“Against Santa Fe High [a 10-0 loss on Aug. 26], we were trying to survive a very, very good, very skilled side,” Prep co-head coach Rennae Ross said. “Now, we get to go out and play offense and defense and figure out how that works.”
Top players: Marley Belyeu had the first goal of the match in the third minute, and added an assist on the second goal by Maddie Mena.
What’s next: Prep (1-2) has a one-hour bus ride to Albuquerque Monday to play Bosque School.
Volleyball
Abq. Cibola 3, Pojoaque Valley 0
What happened: The Elkettes advanced to the white bracket finals of the Moriarty Invitational, which went from a two-day tournament to a single-day, three-match affair. After downing 5A school Clovis, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17, and beating Albuquerque Sandia Prep, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 in the semifinals, Pojoaque struggled to pull off a second straight win over a 5A program. The Lady Cougars rolled to a 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 win to take the white bracket title.
Top players: Elks head coach Joe Rodriguez said all eight of his players served well, which is the backbone of the team.
“Honestly, that saves a lot of energy when you don’t have to play defense and work for your points,” Rodriguez said.
What’s next: Pojoaque Valley (3-2) heads to Santa Fe High Friday for the two-day Tournament of Champions.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.