For a pair of freshmen, Jackson Friedland and Henry Kaufman played like a pair of wily seniors Saturday.
Taking the mantle as Santa Fe Prep’s entry in the No. 1 doubles flight of the Capital Invitational, Friedland and Kaufman showed the boldness of burglars in stealing the tournament doubles title. The pair, which were seeded fourth, beat the second and third seeds in a two-hour window to win the title.
Friedland and Kaufman dispatched Piedra Vista’s Sabol twins — seniors Ben and Sam — in a grueling three-set semifinal marathon, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, in the afternoon session. Then, they handled Santa Fe High’s Luis Carlos Flores and Humza Mahmood, 6-1, 6-3, in the finals with a little more than an hour’s rest in between matches.
Friedland said it was an exhausting day of tennis, as the two played four matches to earn the title. But fatigue might have been the Blue Griffins’ best friend against the Demons’ duo.
“I think being more tired and having less ability to run forced us to hit more angles [on shots] and play smarter doubles,” Friedland said. “It actually helped us get our game in focus.”
And the pair’s game depends less on power and more on changing the pace and angles of their shots. They displayed an ability to keep their opponents on their heels by simply never hitting the same type of shot twice.
The Sabol brothers and the Flores/Mahmood combo preferred to play a power game and both looked at each soft hit Friedland and Kaufman offered like a giant steak they couldn’t wait to devour. Their enthusiasm to pound the ball led them to spray shots all over the court or into the net.
Meanwhile, the Prep duo were content to feed off those mistakes while not making their own. Blue Griffins head coach Ralph Bolton said Friedland and Kaufman are excellent at making in-match adjustments and taking in his advice during breaks between games.
But the onus falls on them to follow direction, Bolton added.
“It’s pretty easy to sit out here and notice what they should do,” Bolton said. “And it’s easy to tell them. It’s real tough for them to do it, but they are really good at that, as far as what we ask of them.”
The title might have been won during second set of the semifinals, as the pair fell behind 5-0 to the Sabols before reeling off four straight games to get within 5-4. While they lost the set, Kaufman said it gave them the confidence they needed to finish the tournament.
That showed when Flores and Mahmood rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the second set to get within 5-3 and had a 40-30 advantage in the ninth game when Prep scored the last three points to seal the win.
“We were talking to each other and saying, ‘We can’t give up, we can’t get too cocky,’ ” Kaufman said. “We have to keep fighting the same way we have been the entire match.”
Meanwhile, the St. Michael’s boys team continued its strong play as it swept the No. 2 singles and doubles flight, while taking third in the No. 3 singles. The Horsemen had a chance to take the No. 1 singles crown, but senior Wade McDermott saw his bid for an undefeated season end in the finals to a familiar foe — Albuquerque Hope Christian’s Luciano Silveria.
It was the third time the two have faced off in the past year but the first time on the prep scene. They played each other in USTA juniors tennis tournaments, with each winning one. The rubber match in their duel went to the calmer, cooler Silveria, who was patient and used McDermott’s aggressiveness to his advantage in taking a 6-3, 6-2 win.
He jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opener before McDermott began to settle down, but it was too late in the opening set.
In the second set, confusion regarding the score led to McDermott’s downfall. He took a 2-1 lead early on before Silveria rallied to take two straight games — or so he thought.
When Silveria held his serve, McDermott thought Silveria led 3-2. But Hope Christian head coach Mark Tucker and Silveria said it was a 4-2 lead. The confusion stemmed from Silveria’s serve in the fifth/sixth game, which seemed to be unusually long.
Silveria’s parents later argued that their son actually served two games in a row, but neither player noticed that. In the end, McDermott ended up down two games, then abruptly lost his serve to trail 5-2.
“Being down 2 to 4 really messed with me,” McDermott said. “I felt a little cheated and a little angry. [Being down] 2-3 versus 2-4 are two very different ball games.”
Still, Horsemen head coach Drew McDermott said the loss won’t take away from a good showing for the day.
“I think we’re OK,” coach MccDermott said. “Usually, we have a few more losses by this point. When you take losses now, it hurts a little more, but I’m glad we just haven’t swept everybody.”
On the girls side, Las Vegas Robertson dominated doubles, and beat Santa Fe High to do it. Stella Garcia and Alicia Sena downed the Demonettes’ Carmen Valentino and Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino, 6-7(1), 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 1 flight. In the No. 2 doubles flight, Gabriela Fulgenzi and Mikaella Sena defeated Santa Fe High’s sister duo of Avah and Maiah Trujillo, 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 to complete the doubles sweep.
