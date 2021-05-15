ALBUQUERQUE — With legendary coach Dave Barney stepping aside with 42 career team titles for Albuquerque Academy at the annual Swimming and Diving State Championships, one of the more decorated successors to New Mexico’s swimming Mount Rushmore is now Dave Caldwell.
The Santa Fe Prep boys and girls coach completed the 2021 sweep Saturday, guiding the Blue Griffins to the annual small-school state championship for teams at the Class 1A-3A level. His boys team followed the girls’ Thursday win by tallying 40 points Saturday to edge St. Michael’s for the top spot.
Los Alamos cruised to the overall title with 397 points, making it back to back championships for the Hilltoppers boys. Prep was 16th overall with every other team in front of them from either 4A or 5A.
“This group scrapped and fought the whole year, but I’d have to say winning this was a surprise,” Caldwell said of his boys’ effort. “I did not expect it. Going into this year I didn’t think we’d have a deep team, but sometimes you just have to roll the dice and see what happens.”
Prep got 12 invaluable points from Michael Vimont in the diving competition. His seventh-place finish came with three straight solid dives. Combined with the points brought in by Henry Lyons in the 200 individual medley and his school-record swim in the 500 freestyle, plus the contribution of Nico Roth in the freestyle sprint events, and it was enough to push the Griffins to their fourth title in five years.
The one-man St. Michael’s show of Ethan Manske produced a pair of second-place finishes, one in the 500 free, the other in the 100 backstroke. He, alone, accounted for all of the Horsemen’s 34 points.
He was runner-up to Los Alamos junior Orion Henderson in the 500. Manske trailed the entire race, finishing nine seconds back. He did, however, post the fastest closing lap in a time of 27.79 seconds.
He was third after the first leg of the backstroke but closed to within eight-tenths of a second of winner Jamin Harlan from Cibola.
Santa Fe High fared well, given its lack of numbers. The Demons had just three individual qualifiers, but stacked up enough points to finish eighth with 85 points. Dash Turner Bonner, a sophomore at New Mexico School for the Arts who competed for Santa Fe High this season, was fifth in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 free, and was part of a pair of relay teams that piled up 46 combined points.
The Demons' Nick Stadick was 10th in the 100 butterfly and Elias Gibson 10th in the 200 individual medley. Those three joined Barath Kurapati in the relay events to do all the heavy lifting.
Los Alamos won four events, including a pair by Henderson, whose win in the 500 was followed by one in the 200 IM. His winning time of 1 minute 50.69 seconds in the medley was just 2.68 seconds shy of the state record set two years ago.
The Los Alamos relay teams finished first or second in all three events, amassing 108 points between them.
