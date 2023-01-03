Santa Fe Prep 70, Abq. Cottonwood Classical Prep 66
What happened: Prep head coach Joe Vigil figured the best way to get a team that hadn't played in three weeks back into the groove was to press. The Blue Griffins did just that, and it helped erased a pair of 10-point deficits and a 54-49 Coyotes lead heading into the fourth quarter in Prep Gymnasium on Tuesday. "We just had to switch some defenses," Vigil said. "We used the press to get our energy out of the rough house."
Top players: Prep was helped by a balanced scoring attack, with three players scoring in double figures. Mitch Grover had a team-high 21 points, while Van Anderson added 16 and Gabe Cordova had 11. Cottonwood Classical had Estevan Maestas lead the way with 19 points.
What's next: Prep (4-5) plays Moriarty on Jan. 12 in the opening round of Santa Fe Indian School's Braves Invitational.
Girls basketball
Los Alamos 44, Capital 37
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers continue to climb their way out of an 0-4 start, as they won for the sixth time in their past seven games in a nondistrict game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Los Alamos outscored Capital 11-6 in the opening quarter and upped the margin to 27-20 at the half, which was enough to hold off the scrappy Lady Jaguars.
Top players: Abigail Martinez led Los Alamos with 16 points, and Tara McDonald added 12. Capital had Kayla Martinez score 11 points.
What's next: The Lady Hilltoppers (6-5) play Aztec at home on Saturday. Capital (1-11) takes on Piedra Vista at home Thursday.
Santa Fe Prep/Santa Fe Waldorf 52, Monte del Sol 13
What happened: The co-op team returned to the court for the first time in three weeks and showed little rust in a nondistrict game. Prep/Waldorf used its press to take a 16-2 lead after a quarter and never looked back, building the lead to 27-7 at the half and 40-13 heading into the fourth. Anika Amon, the co-op team head coach, said the Lady Dragons' defensive pressure caused them some problems on the offensive end, but Prep/Waldorf began to trust its half-court offense after a while.
Top players: Ria Baker had 19 points for Prep/Waldorf, while Areena Clinger added seven. Estrella Moramontes led Monte del Sol scored all of her team's points.
What's next: Prep/Waldorf (2-1) plays Tierra Encantada to open the Santa Fe Waldorf Wolf Tournament on Thursday. Monte del Sol (0-6) plays East Mountain in the opening round of the Bean Valley Tournament at Estancia on Thursday.
Laguma-Acoma 59, West Las Vegas 32
What happened: The Lady Dons' offense short-circuited over the final three quarters. They led 12-10 after the opening period, but managed just 20 points the rest of the way. Thirteen came after the half, after Hawks took a 20-19 lead at the half.
What's next: West Las Vegas (8-5) plays at home to Class 5A's Clovis on Monday.