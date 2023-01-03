Boys basketball

Santa Fe Prep 70, Abq. Cottonwood Classical Prep 66

What happened: Prep head coach Joe Vigil figured the best way to get a team that hadn't played in three weeks back into the groove was to press. The Blue Griffins did just that, and it helped erased a pair of 10-point deficits and a 54-49 Coyotes lead heading into the fourth quarter in Prep Gymnasium on Tuesday. "We just had to switch some defenses," Vigil said. "We used the press to get our energy out of the rough house."

