Taos Tigers logo

BLOOMFIELD — Being on the road is a weary way to survive.

But for 13 weeks and 11 games — until Saturday's 45-13 loss to Bloomfield in a Class 4A semifinal — the players on the Taos Tigers Traveling Football Tour endured.

They endured endless trips to a variety of practice fields around town as Anaya Field was rebuilt during the 2022 season.

Popular in the Community