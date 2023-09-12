RIO RANCHO
They might not be ready for prime time, but the Capital Jaguars are showing they are close to getting there.
A program that was once among the best in the state, regardless of class, showed it might be on its way to staking that claim again. Coming into Tuesday’s nondistrict match at Rio Rancho, the Jaguars were off to their best start in six seasons at 4-1. They had beaten Santa Fe Prep for the first time in four seasons and were ranked seventh in MaxPreps.com’s rankings.
Against the 10th-ranked Rams, Capital showed they were the equal of the host team, which was coming off a tough 2-1 loss to top-ranked Albuquerque Las Cueva in the APS Metro Championships on Friday.
However, missed opportunities left the Jaguars lamenting what might have been a head-turning win. Aaron Meserve of Rio Rancho scored a shot past an injured Capital goalkeeper Dariel Monge in the 74th minute to lift his team to a 2-1 win over the upstart Jaguars.
It was a match Capital (4-2) led 1-0 in the 8th minute on Edwin Lopez’s goal from the left flank to the upper right corner of the goal, but the Jaguars missed on plenty of chances throughout the match.
It’s a far cry from where the Jaguars had been over the past three seasons. They had just 12 wins over that stretch, which was at least as many the program had every season from 2008-18. During that time, Capital established itself as one of the top programs in the state, winning a Class 4A state title in 2014 and reaching the semifinals three times.
But the program slumped in the post-COVID-19 era, as it cobbled together an unspectacular 12-32-2 mark.
Capital head coach Lauro Lopez, a 2018 graduate who was a part of Capital’s glory days, said it was a combination of going through a few coaches before he stepped in during the 2021 season and a lack of chemistry that was un-Capital like.
“A lot of players were out, and a lot of coaches were going in and out of here,” Lopez said. “From there, it’s just been about getting back up to speed. I’ve been here three years now, and to see a whole 180 from last year has been really nice.”
After a 5-12 record last year, when the Jaguars won just two of their last
10 matches, a change was needed. Sophomore midfielder Edwin Lopez said the team trained hard in the offseason and found a bond that had been lacking in previous seasons.
“We’ve worked hard every day, and we’ve been focused,” Edwin Lopez said. “We just made it happen. We wanted it and we learned from our experience last year and just trained hard.”
Capital’s roster is an interesting mix of four seniors who have been with the program for four years, and a group of at least six freshmen who see significant playing time. Lopez said the underclassmen are a talented group who are used to playing at a high level.
“Most of the freshmen, they seem to understand a lot because they’ve been playing since they were little,” Edwin Lopez said.
Meanwhile, the seniors are trying to leave a legacy where they won’t be missed because the talent level that will fill their roles will continue to help the program thrive — a characteristic that was common during the Jaguars’ run of success.
“The young players have better touch and a better understanding of the game,” senior midfielder Adelfo Diaz said. “They’re learning how to talk, and game-by-game, they’re doing it more and more. But we’re still working on it. They understand a lot, because they’ve played a lot of soccer since they were little.”
The Jaguars learned a valuable lesson against the Rams — taking advantage of scoring chances. After Meserve scored a tying goal off a misplayed pass by Capital in its third of the field in the 25th minute, the Jaguars failed to convert on a similar situation two minutes later.
Striker Eduardo Centeno nabbed an errant pass just outside the penalty box and sailed a shot from the right flank about a foot wide of an open net. Diaz found Edwin Lopez open on a through ball in the middle of the box in the 55th minute, but Rams defender Christian Barricklow intercepted it and cleared it away.
Four minutes later, Jaguars midfielder Sebastian Alvarez missed connecting with Edwin Lopez by inches on a similar play and the ball sailed out of bounds. Diaz fired a frozen rope from 30 yards at the goal, but the Rams goalkeeper stopped it.
Rio Rancho (5-2-1) finally broke through with a counterattack, as Douglas Cutshall sent a through ball to Meserve, who then lofted his shot over a charging Monge, a freshman in his second varsity match, into an open net for a 2-1 lead.
Monge played despite injuring his right hamstring late in the first half. He left the match with less than a minute remaining. He is a sign of Capital’s future, which is much brighter than it was just a season ago.
And the seniors hope their work with the underclassmen will prove fruitful — and hopefully not forgotten.
“Even though we’re going to be leaving next year, we are getting the freshmen up to speed,” senior Kenner Sabillon said through his interpreter, coach Lopez. “So that once we leave, we will see the program grow from the bottom to the top, like we’ve been doing over our three years.”