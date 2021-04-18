After more than four decades of coaching, Ray Birmingham is stepping down. The longtime University of New Mexico baseball coach announced Sunday he plans to retire after the 2021 season, leaving behind a 43-year career that began at College of the Southwest in Hobbs.
Birmingham was hired by UNM in 2007 after coaching at New Mexico Junior College from 1990-2007. He led NMJC to a national title and has taken UNM to the NCAA tournament five times. He was inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
He has won 1,224 games as a college coach and has had 169 players go on to play professionally.
The public is invited to Birmingham's formal announcement ceremony on Monday at noon at Santa Ana Star Field. It will also be streamed live through the GoLobos.com website.
