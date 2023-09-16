Capital High School logo

ALBUQUERQUE — Four plays versus 54.

Most football teams would take those odds, but the Capital Jaguars were undone by them Saturday afternoon. Albuquerque Academy made the most of those four plays, turning three of them in 172 yards of offense and the other into a 9-yard touchdown fumble return. The made the Chargers' homecoming a memorable one with a 20-14 nondistrict win at Richard Harper Memorial Field.

Academy used a pair of first-quarter big plays to produce a 14-0 lead, then held on as Capital's sputtering offense short-circuited with a chance to steal a win late in the game.

