Most football teams would take those odds, but the Capital Jaguars were undone by them Saturday afternoon. Albuquerque Academy made the most of those four plays, turning three of them in 172 yards of offense and the other into a 9-yard touchdown fumble return. The made the Chargers' homecoming a memorable one with a 20-14 nondistrict win at Richard Harper Memorial Field.
Academy used a pair of first-quarter big plays to produce a 14-0 lead, then held on as Capital's sputtering offense short-circuited with a chance to steal a win late in the game.
In the process, the Jaguars lost yet another close game — it was the fourth straight one-score loss by a combined total of 24 points. Joaquin Garcia, the third-year Capital head coach, was mystified at how his team can come so close to big wins but come up empty.
"It's disappointing, but at the end of the day, [the nondistrict schedule] is supposed to get you ready for districts," Garcia said. "Next week we get [Albuquerque] Atrisco Heritage, and then it's districts. And none of our games are easy."
The difference could be found in big plays. Academy had three plays of 29 yards or more; the Jaguars two. Two of the Chargers' big plays resulted in touchdowns — A 59-yard connection from quarterback Gage Conway to Finn Thompson and an 84-yard run by Jett Galles.
Capital only managed one big-play score, which came when the game looked out of reach. A 57-yard touchdown pass from Deaven Montaño to Elijah Rodriguez brought the Jaguars to within 20-14 with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the game.
The other big play was a 47-yard Montaño-to-Rodriguez connection late in the second quarter that brought the Jaguars to the Chargers' 5-yard line with 1:38 to go. Academy prevented a score with a goal-line stand that proved to be equally crucial in the end.
"Their defense has some big guys, but we got to give us a little bit of time," Montaño said. "If they can do that, we can find a way to open up the middle [of the field]."
Capital reached the Chargers 1 on fourth down, but Academy's defense stretched a pitch to running back Fabian Ryans to the sideline for a 2-yard loss with :33 left in the half to keep it a 14-0 Chargers advantage.
"We kinda shot ourselves in the foot," Garcia said. "On the defensive side, I don't know if guys are getting tired or what, but they didn't make the plays they needed to."
Academy took the lead three plays into the game when the Jaguars secondary had a breakdown and left Thompson wide open behind the defense and he ran untouched to the end zone just 88 seconds into the game.
Capital had to juggle its secondary because of the absence of senior Andrew Rodriguez, who was serving a one-game suspension after an ejection in a 21-14 loss to Alamogordo on Sept. 7. It led to a miscommunication that proved pivotal.
"That's tough, not having your senior there to help with communication and making sure everybody is lined up," Garcia said. "It hurts, but our younger guys have to got to understand and listen to what we say."
Meanwhile, Capital struggled to move the ball for most of the first half against a Chargers defense that has become the program's identity. Prior to Capital's 79-yard drive to the Academy 1 to cap the first half, the it had just 11 yards of offense.
A combination of a young, undersized line and a rattled Montaño led to a mystifying start. Montaño was sacked three times in the first half, and his off-target lateral to Ryans was picked up by Chargers linebacker Zachary Waghorn at the Capital 9 and returned for a touchdown as Ryan let the ball roll believing it was a forward pass.
The Jaguars finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter, as they went 47 yards in four plays — all runs by Montaño. His 1-yard quarterback sneak with 7:49 left cut the margin to 14-7. Despite losing 20 yards to three sacks, Montaño had 20 rushing yards on 15 carries while throwing for 179 yards.
"We all got quiet on the sideline, but after we scored our first touchdown, everybody gets hyped," Montaño said. "But it's got to be like that all game long."
It took another big play by Academy — Galles' 84-yard gallop with 10:29 left in the game — to build a big enough lead to outlast Capital. The Jaguars had a chance to complete the comeback on their final drive from their own 49, but the drive ended four plays later when Ryan lost two yards on a pass from Montaño on a fourth-and-2 play at the Academy 43.