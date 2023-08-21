Correction appended
For the past 10 days, football dominated the headlines for Northern New Mexico sports.
Now, as the hangover from the weekend’s season-opening games is gone, it’s time to drum up excitement for the rest of the sports, which began practicing Aug. 14. This week is a mini-calm before the storm, as most big schools won’t start play until next week.
With that in mind, what better way to celebrate their impending spotlight than by highlighting the 10 non-football athletes in Santa Fe to watch?
1. Raylee Hunt, girls cross-country, St. Michael’s
Boy, this was a hard choice for the top spot, right? Hunt is only The New Mexican’s female athlete for the 2022-23 school year, and she will certainly be one of the top choices for this year’s batch of athletes. Hunt is the top returning runner in Northern New Mexico, and is looking to become a three-time individual champion in Class 3A. Even more important to Hunt? She would like to get the girls team back on the podium, which hasn’t happened in five years.
2. Cy Anderson, boys soccer, Santa Fe High
Anderson went from freshman understudy who watched a state championship team from the bench to key midfield contributor as the Demons reached the Class 5A semifinals for the second straight year. He was second on the team in goals scored with 15 and will be counted on to continue that trend as Santa Fe High aims for a third straight postseason appearance.
3. Marissa Sandoval-Moya, volleyball, St. Michael’s
If Sandoval-Moya wasn’t the best player in Class 3A, she was surely no worse than No. 2 on anybody’s list. The junior not only led the Lady Horsemen in kills (245), assists (508) and aces, but she was second on the team in digs with 181. Her do-everything ability will be on display yet again as St. Michael’s aims to make its third straight 3A championship appearance and defend its 3A crown.
4. Asha Smelser, girls soccer, Santa Fe High
The best place for the soccer ball to be for the Demonettes last year was at Smelser’s feet. The senior midfielder is coming off a 37-goal, 22-assist performance that spurred Santa Fe High to the 5A quarterfinals. Even though this year’s team has quality pieces in place to make a similar run, Smelser will be the target opponents try to take away this fall.
5. Angelina Geissinger, volleyball, Santa Fe High
The Demonettes were struggling at 3-11 in 2022 when Geissinger finally got on the court, but they were a markedly different team. Santa Fe High won five of its last eight matches to offer a glimpse of hope for 2023. Even though she missed more than half the season, the transfer from Santa Fe Indian School was fourth on the team in kills with 103 and will pair nicely with junior Zavia Burton to give the Demonettes a potent hitting attack.
6. Weston Stump, boys soccer, Santa Fe Prep
The junior midfielder/forward is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he was second on the team in goals (eight) and assists (five) as Prep reached the 1A/3A semifinals. He will be a marked player on the field, as the Blue Griffins’ season opener against Los Alamos showed (he didn’t get a shot). Still, he will play a huge role in Prep’s goal of making a deep run in the Class 1A/3A state tournament.
7. Jada Lujan, girls soccer, St. Michael’s
Lujan, a senior, is the top returning goal scorer and assist leader (16 in both categories) as the Lady Horsemen try to get the bad taste of last year out of their mouths. The sudden dismissal of head coach Alfonso Camarena and the ensuing pair of forfeitures for using ineligible players led to a disappointing end in the 1A/3A semifinals. The goal this year is to return to the 1A/3A championship match.
8. Sofia Cintron, volleyball, Capital
Cintron is a unicorn in the Lady Jaguars’ world — a middle hitter with size and power. The 5-foot-8 senior led Capital with 160 kills and will be counted on for similar production this year. The Lady Jaguars fizzled to a 10-13 mark after a 4-0 start last season, but hope to turn that around and reach the postseason for the first time in six seasons.
9. Maya Pino, volleyball, St. Michael’s
The second part of the junior dynamic duo for the Lady Horsemen, Pino was a force with 233 kills for the Class 3A champions.
St. Michael’s only lost one key hitter, meaning Pino will continue to get fed by her teammate, Sandoval-Moya, at the net.
10. Elsa Ranney Smith, girls soccer, Santa Fe High
Ranney Smith, a senior, is licking her chops at getting back to varsity action after playing at the junior varsity level in 2022 when she transferred from St. Michael’s. She was a prolific scorer with the Lady Horsemen, scoring 34 goals during her freshman and sophomore years, and was a part of the 1A/3A title team in 2021. Ranney Smith could be the difference in the Demonettes making a deep run in the 5A bracket this season.
Correction: This story has been amended to reflect the following correction. A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Marissa Sandoval-Moya's first name as Valerie.