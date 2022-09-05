It was apropos this year’s Horsemen-Demons installment seemed to last forever — just like the venue fight between the two schools earlier this week.
It was the perfect punishment for this rivalry.
A long, unnecessarily protracted venue battle that had the game shift from Friday to Saturday, then from Ivan Head Stadium to Christian Brothers Athletic Complex and back, deserved a game that was almost interminable.
We can thank 2 ½ hours worth of lightning delays for taking the edge off of a game that normally resembles your typical family brawl around the Thanksgiving table. The lightning and smattering of rain made the entire day draining.
When St. Michael’s walked off the field with an easy 47-0 win, it was 5:13 p.m. and the last place anyone other than those wearing blue-and-white wanted to be was at Ivan Head.
Still, it wasn’t much of an atmosphere even before the weather disrupted everything. That’s what happens when only one side of the family opted to show up for the event.
A game that normally attracted several thousands of spectators had perhaps 1,500 people in the stands at kickoff — and most of them were on the St. Michael’s side of the stadium. This game could have been played at Christian Brothers without any extra seating — and you could have arrived at 11:55 a.m. and found a decent seat.
The events of the past week put the rivalry to the test, and broke it for the 90th installment. While the Horsemen faithful were in full force, the Demons fans took it in as if it was a junior varsity game on a Saturday afternoon. The game, which was dominated by the Horsemen from beginning to end, didn’t add much excitement either.
We can thank, in part, the injury bug that hit Santa Fe High. The Demons were without their entire starting backfield, a lineman and all of its kickers, who were competing for the girls and boys soccer teams. When sophomore Santiago Villasenor, who was on the junior varsity squad a week before, becomes the varsity starter for the city’s biggest game of the year, it’s the worst possible sign for an opponent.
All of that led to a lackluster atmosphere that belied the 2019 and 2021 games, which were full of intensity and intrigue. The Horsemen winning in 2019 on a last-second touchdown pass in front of a crowd of about 4,500 punctuated what the rivalry meant to the city. The Demons celebrated the end of an 11-game, 13-year losing streak to the Horsemen with a 19-7 win in 2021.
This year had the feeling of a town going through the motions.
While it was great the game returned to Ivan Head where it belongs, the drama that preceded it sucked the life out of it. The lightning was just the exclamation point of a long, trying week.
The best part of the St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High football rivalry? We have 362 days to recover.