High school gyms in Northern New Mexico were abuzz Monday and Tuesday with a rite of passage that has been missing for much of the school year — signing days.
Gyms at Capital, Santa Fe High and Española Valley were filled with families, coaches, administrators and friends celebrating scholarship signings for several Northern athletes.
Santa Fe High volleyball player Laila Bernardino signed a letter of intent around noon Tuesday to compete for New Mexico Military Institute in the fall.
A few hours later, Española Valley basketball player Destiny Valdez sat down with Northern New Mexico College women’s basketball coach J.R. Giddens to officially commit to the program. Valdez joins a pair of Capital players who signed Monday to play at Northern New Mexico — forwards Ethena Silva and Rebecca Sorensen.
Bernardino was a first-team Class 5A All-State selection for the Demonettes, the state runners-up. She averaged 13.3 kills and 2.1 aces per match to lead the team, and she was second on the team in digs with 84.
Santa Fe High coach Josie Adams said the Lady Broncos are getting a player who is willing to work hard and be a strong teammate.
“She is incredibly coachable,” Adams said. “She wants to know. She listens. She doesn’t know what’s best and that is what’s great.”
Bernardino said the culture of the program felt like a good fit for her, and she said the school will push her academically as well.
“I could see myself playing there,” Bernardino said. “They also have a bunch of resources to not only improve my game but to get me better academically and push me further.”
Meanwhile, Valdez said an offer from Giddens after a game during the regular season changed her college course. She said she intended to go to the University of New Mexico as a student when Giddens made an offer to her after a game against Pojoaque Valley.
It came just as she and her dad were deciding whether to sign an apartment lease in Albuquerque for the fall. However, Valdez said she was impressed by Giddens’ passion outside of basketball.
She said Giddens talked to her just as much if not more about preparing his athletes for life away from basketball than about the program itself.
“He’ll push an athlete to prepare for life after basketball, and I always put my education first over sports,” Valdez said. “He was actual example of what it’s like to be a student-athlete, and that just hit me right there.”
On the court, Valdez averaged more than 8 points per game for the Lady Sundevils as they reached the Class 4A championship game for the first time in the program’s history. Joe Estrada, Española’s coach, said Valdez is an exemplary student who already is halfway toward a bachelor’s degree, thanks to the school’s dual-credit program.
“She makes the dean’s list consistently there and she is just a great, great student,” Estrada said.
Valdez added she was equally impressed by Giddens’ recruiting approach of attracting more in-state talent. She said she attended many Northern New Mexico College games growing up and noticed how few local players were on the roster. That he signed three players from Northern New Mexico made an impression on her.
“It’s a good look,” Valdez said. “The fact that this is different than any other year [in terms of recruitment], I am at a loss for words. I didn’t think I was going to be a part of this.”
Giddens picked up a pair of forwards in Silva and Sorensen, who were a key part of Capital’s team that finished 6-6. They combined for 22.1 points and 18.9 rebounds per game, and they were the top two players in both categories.
The 6-foot Silva also brings length in the paint, as evident by her 3 blocks-per-game average.
