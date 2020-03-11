The sharks were in the water, and they smelled blood.
The Gallup Bengals heard the heavy breathing, and they saw the bodies bent over at the waist. They knew the Española Valley Sundevils were toast.
Playing at a pace and tempo that left Española at the point of exhaustion and frustration, Gallup never lifted its foot off the gas pedal. The result was a thing of beauty for the Gallup faithful in what will be the last time Bengal fans see them on the court for the 2019-20 season.
With fans not allowed to attend the rest of the state boys and girls basketball tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bengals sent them home full of hope and joy after a convincing 72-47 on Wednesday night in the Class 4A quarterfinals in The Pit.
Gallup, the second seed in the tournament, plays No. 3 Albuquerque Highland at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in an arena that is known for its noise and allure.
That’s for Thursday, though.
This game was about Gallup (25-5) whipping the No. 7 Sundevils (18-1) so thoroughly, words were not needed for the Bengals to know it.
“We could see it,” Gallup wing Quinn Atazhoon said. “We were right next to them, we could hear them breathing. They were right in front of us. We know when we smell blood.”
The waters were ripe late in the first half as the Bengals used a 9-1 spurt to turn a 16-14 lead into a 25-15 margin on Atazhoon’s bucket with 3:08 left. That possession itself was a display of Gallup’s relentlessness, as it collected four offensive rebounds that set up Atazhoon’s make.
It was a part of a 59-42 rebounding advantage Gallup enjoyed, much to the chagrin of Sundevils head coach Gabe Martinez.
“It’s a learning experience for the boys,” Martinez said. “The effort definitely drowned away after a while.”
It didn’t help that Española struggled in just about every aspect of the game. The Sundevils were just 5-for-21 from 3-point range, made just 15 of 56 shots overall and missed 14 of 26 free throws. They did win the turnover battle by a 20-19 margin.
It all culminated in a 13-5 spurt in which the Sundevils finally hit their first field goal of the quarter at the 3:41 mark on Melaki Jones’ putback that brought Española within 40-28, but the Bengals scored weight of the next 11 points to make it 48-31 on Atazhoon’s two free throws with 16.9 seconds left in the quarter.
Gallup also eschewed the 3-point shot, making just four of 12 tries while going 24-for-50 inside the arc. Joaquin Ortega had 19 points and grabbed eight boards to lead his team, while Atazhoon added 18 points and 12 rebounds as he fearlessly went after every shot.
“We talk about this all the time: We’re the smallest team almost every time we’re on the court,” Gallup head coach Joshua Dunlap said. “Two hands on the ball aren’t enough. We want six, we want eight.”
That was exactly what Dunlap got Wednesday.
And while the sharks fed on fresh meat, they left The Pit hungry for more.
