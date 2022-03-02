Marissa Benavidez was looking for comfort when it came to choosing the college for which she would play volleyball.
She found it at Trinidad State College.
The Santa Fe High senior signed a letter of intent to play for the Trojans in the fall during a signing-day ceremony Wednesday in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Benavidez was a second-team member of the Class 5A All-State team for her junior and senior year with the Demonettes, helping the program to the 5A championship match in April 2021 and a District 5-5A title in the fall.
During her three years as a varsity member, Benavidez helped Santa Fe High to a 43-16 record and three straight district titles.
Benavidez was third in Class 5A in digs as a senior with 390 and her 39 aces were in the top 20 of the state's highest classification. She said she chose between New Mexico Military Institute and Trinidad State College, the junior college just 20 miles north of Raton in Colorado.
"I just like the energy at the school," Benavidez said. "The coaches were really cool. They made me feel very comfortable."
Trinidad State is coached by 2011 Española Valley graduate Karli Bustos, who will begin her third year with the program in the fall. Her top assistant is her dad and former Lady Sundevils head volleyball coach Damon Salazar.
Josie Adams, Santa Fe High head coach, said the Trojans will be getting a great defensive player who she said is one of the top passers in the state with a surprisingly strong serve. She added she is a quiet leader but is an invaluable team player.
"She has incredible work ethic," Adams said. "You think spend enough time in the gym and we ask more of her and she always said, 'Yes.' She bought into what we're about and she will buy into whatever their program is about."
