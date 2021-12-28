Elefio Benavidez goes against the grain when it comes to running the point guard for the Santa Fe High Demons.
For the past four years, the Demons relied upon scoring-minded point guards who worked within the construct of head coach Zack Cole’s offensive system. Benavidez, however, is much more of the traditional pass-first guard who gets more of a thrill out of seeing good ball movement than knocking down a 3-ball.
His glue-guy personality is a perfect fit on an unselfish group of Demons, who improved to 10-1 after an 84-46 win Tuesday night over Albuquerque Sandia Prep in the opening round of the Jaelene Berger Holiday Hoops Classic at Rio Rancho.
Santa Fe High plays Albuquerque Hope Christian in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Benavidez said he learned a lot about running the point from 2021 graduates Cruz Martinez and Cody Garcia, as well as 2019 graduate Antonio Lovato, who was a three-year varsity player like Benavidez.
“They showed me how to take charge and make sure everything is going right and everyone is where they should be,” Benavidez said. “Now that they’re not here, I really have to take charge.”
But Benavidez prefers to show how to take charge than speak it into existence. However, he showed he is perfectly willing to give the team a piece of his mind. After Santa Fe High lost its first game of the season at Rio Rancho Cleveland on Dec. 21, he talked to the team in the locker room about learning to slow the tempo down when opponents start to make a run.
The Demons struggled with that in the third quarter, as Cleveland used a pair of 11-0 runs to turn a 32-16 halftime deficit into a 50-47 lead.
“That’s exactly what we want out of him and the message we want him to deliver to his teammates,” Cole said. “Point guards, they’re kinda required to be coaches on the floor. He’s falling into that role for us, and he’s talented. He’s got speed, he can shoot it, he can drive by guys and he can guard.”
Against the Sundevils (3-5), he led the charge in a 21-5 run that settled the outcome in the first half. Sandia Prep used it high-low game to build an 11-9 lead on Alex Jefferies’ layup in the low post with 2:45 left in the opening quarter.
The Demons had forced just one turnover by that point and Benavidez said the Demons were sluggish.
“We started playing at their pace, instead of us making them play at ours,” Benavidez said.
That changed after Cole called a timeout. Santa Fe High forced turnovers on four of the next five possessions and Benavidez hit a 3-pointer with 2:20 left in the quarter to give his team a 12-11 lead and start the decisive run.
The Demons hit nine of their next 10 shots and built a 30-16 advantage.
P.J. Lovato, Santa Fe High’s senor post, said Benavidez’s value isn’t always seen on the stat sheet, but it is no less vital than a 20-point scorer.
Benavidez finished with seven points and two rebounds, but it’s not about the points he scores. It’s the points that come from his unselfish play.
“In the past, we’ve always had those aggressive scorers at the point,” Lovato said. “Lef is a pass-first kind of guy and our offense creates more because we move the ball so much. It’s kinda good because [the ball] is not staying with one guy and it gets out offense kinda going.”
Other games
Española Valley 56, El Paso Socorro 44
The Sundevils looked like they were going to breeze into a semifinal matchup against the host Rams, building a lead as big at 18 before taking a 33-20 halftime lead into the locker room.
The Bulldogs outscored Española (11-2) 19-8 in the third quarter to get within 41-39 heading into the fourth. Gabe Martinez, the Sundevils head coach, said defensive intensity made all the difference in the second half: Socorro (8-6) had it; his team didn’t.
“I thought our defense was lackluster,” Martinez said. “There was an eight-minute period where our defense was lackluster, at best. Offensively we weren’t being patient. We were trying to get the first or second look and shoot.”
The Sundevils got the message in the fourth quarter, and held Socorro to just five points the rest of the way. Meanwhile, 6-foot-6 senior forward Melaki Jones scored seven of his 14 points in the final 8 minutes to lead the 15-5 run.
Española plays Rio Rancho in a 5 p.m. semifinal.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.