New Mexican golfer and four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III helped procure equipment for three Los Alamos golfers who had theirs stolen from the team van during the state tournament in May.

 Courtesy Don James

One of the last places you’d expect to have a vehicle broken into and sports gear stolen from inside is a golf course. A nice golf course, at that.

Yet, that’s exactly what happened on the eve of the Class 4A State Golf Championships at Santa Ana Pueblo in May. Three players from Los Alamos High School had their clubs stolen out of the team van prior to the May 9 opening round.

Officials from the golf clubs at Santa Ana and Twin Warriors pulled together to provide replacement clubs for the 36-hole tournament, which wrapped up May 10.

