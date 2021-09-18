The big-time rodeo with a small-town feel has come and gone.
The final go-round for the 72nd Rodeo de Santa Fe was Saturday night under the bright lights of what used to be one of the southernmost points of the city. Nowadays, the rodeo is surrounded by a city that has grown and evolved on all sides yet adhered itself to the (mostly) annual event that has become a summertime staple in the City Different.
Usually held in June or July when the weather’s at its hottest and the rain at its most unpredictable, the 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic that pushed this year’s run beyond Labor Day. Organizers say the rodeo’s is as healthy as ever with a return to summertime expected in 2022.
