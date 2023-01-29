There might be frost on your windshield as you head off to work or school Monday morning. If so, it can only mean one thing: Baseball and softball season are here.
Monday is the first official day of the high school baseball and softball seasons in New Mexico. For some schools, it means at least two days of tryouts followed by about three weeks of preseason practice. By late February, most teams will be on the field for their first games.
It’s hard to believe, but it was only three years ago we were at this point when we were first introduced to COVID-19. News reports suggested it may develop into a problem, and by March 2020 it struck with a vengeance in the middle of the state basketball tournament. The hoops season was allowed to play itself out (sans fans for the semifinals and finals), but all spring sports were canceled just days later.
That means this year’s group of seniors were just entering their freshman year, wiping clean a year of development.
Here’s to a healthy and prosperous spring sports season — even if it is a little frosty out there.
u u u
It’s officially official: Professional fútbol is coming to Santa Fe.
December’s announcement that Major Arena Soccer League 2 has given a franchise to the city, the move became a real-life thing last weekend.
M2 Commissioner Chris Economides, league has approved Santa Fe as a new franchise for the league starting in the 2023-24 season, becoming the state’s second M2 franchise alongside the New Mexico Runners.
The Santa Fe club, which has yet to be named, is owned by city native and senior home care company owner David Fresquez. All home matches will be played at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
Fresquez was an all-state player for the Demons while a student at Santa Fe High.
“Growing up, we always played a lot indoor, and it was always super fun, which correlates with our city,” Fresquez said in an M2 release. “They want something fun and exciting and good value entertainment, so I kind of linked the two together. It’s a beautiful game, just faster and a lot of fun.”
The GCCC is no stranger to pro and amateur sports. The venue was home to the Santa Fe RoadRunners hockey team from 2004-07 and to the New Mexico Style basketball team in 2005-06.
The RoadRunners were a Junior A hockey franchise owned by a group of NHL players and coaches, playing in the North American Hockey League. Poor attendance hounded the club through its entire existence, predating its move to Topeka, Kan., in 2007.
The Style were part of the American Basketball Association for one season. The club folded after its initial run.
u u u
Jan. 21 and 22 was a good weekend to be a junior skier from Santa Fe. Santa Fe Prep freshman Isaac Olsen won all four of his races in the under-16 division at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association’s Purgatory Classic in Durango, Colo., with Santa Fe High’s Aksel Boukha finishing in third overall. Meanwhile, sixth grader Phoebe Snow Desatoff, who attends Santa Fe Waldorf, had a pair of firsts in the U-12 women’s division, while sixth grader Max Oliver, from the Santa Fe School for Arts and Science, was third overall in the U-14 division. All four skiers compete for the Taos Winter Sports Alpine Team.
u u u
Los Lunas can stake claim to the boys wrestling team title of the first Pojoaque Valley Invitational, held Friday and Saturday in Ben Luján Gymnasium, with a total of 99 points. It was 36.5 points more than Moriarty. Los Alamos had the best finish among Northern teams with 42 points, followed closely by West Las Vegas at 40.
Santa Fe High had six wrestlers finish in the top six on the boys side, led by Jeremiah Padilla’s winning the 139-pound division. He beat Cruz Martinez of West Las Vegas by a 10-4 count. Gabe Lujan was runner-up at 107, Tomas Martinez placed third at 145, Dylan Padilla was fourth at 114, while Jacob Trujillo (133) and Manuel Jimenez (215) were sixth as the Demons placed 10th overall.
St. Michael’s had Matthias Duran win at 189, beating Los Lunas’ Talley Logan, 3-2.
The host Elks had Adryan Triana win the 172 title, pinning Moriarty’s David Miramontes 1:47 into the match. Ben Duran took third at 133 with a 9-3 decision over the Hilltoppers’ Marcos Chacon.
u u u
As evidenced by the surging crowd sizes at Lobo basketball home games, interest in UNM men’s hoops is as high now as it has been since the 2013-14 season that ended with a loss to Stanford in the NCAA Tournament.
With the vast majority of the conference’s games broadcast to a national audience on FS1 and CBS Sports Network, the MWC basically takes over each network’s airwaves with the final game or two on most nights. It gives the in-studio analysts the chance to talk about the league and the teams in it.
Until this season, there wasn’t much reason for UNM fans to pay attention. There wasn’t much chatter that was all that flattering with the cherry and silver. With the Lobos off to a 19-3 start and two appearances in The Associated Press Top 25, it’s a different tune these days.
Following Saturday night’s UNLV-Nevada game on CBS Sports Network saw the Runnin’ Rebels drop the Wolf Pack into a tie for third with UNM, the studio host turned to analysts and famed Twitter hounds Jon Rothstein and Seth Davis with the simple question: Who, in your opinion, is the best team in the Mountain West now that we’ve reached the halfway point of the conference race.
In short, both men said New Mexico.
If you heard a collective “woohoo!” around your neighborhood, it was just Lobos enthusiasts celebrating an endorsement that means nothing other than a much-desired ego boost.