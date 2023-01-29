There might be frost on your windshield as you head off to work or school Monday morning. If so, it can only mean one thing: Baseball and softball season are here.

Monday is the first official day of the high school baseball and softball seasons in New Mexico. For some schools, it means at least two days of tryouts followed by about three weeks of preseason practice. By late February, most teams will be on the field for their first games.

It’s hard to believe, but it was only three years ago we were at this point when we were first introduced to COVID-19. News reports suggested it may develop into a problem, and by March 2020 it struck with a vengeance in the middle of the state basketball tournament. The hoops season was allowed to play itself out (sans fans for the semifinals and finals), but all spring sports were canceled just days later.

Popular in the Community