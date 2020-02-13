There are eight baseball teams in the Mountain West Conference and, by all accounts, the 2020 version of the University of New Mexico's club should finish somewhere around the middle.
Not great, but not bad.
At this point, the Lobos — who open their season Friday afternoon in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise, Ariz. — are just happy to still be kicking. Head coach Ray Birmingham, whose program nearly got axed during a 2017 budget crisis that saw school officials eliminate men’s soccer while sparing America’s pastime, is more than happy to finally see some blue sky behind the dark cloud that had been hanging over the school’s athletic department for years.
“This athletic department’s back to feeling how it used to feel,” Birmingham said. “That’s the promise and the hope, and now everybody’s piecing it together that this team can go to Omaha. It starts at the top, it starts across the street over in that athletic director’s office and Eddie [Nuñez] wants that to happen. You can feel it and he’s shown it, and that’s what’s going to happen.”
Birmingham’s dream for Lobos has always been a trip to the College World Series in Nebraska. He’s taken the first step a few times, leading the Lobos into the NCAA Tournament five times — but none since the pre-budget crisis days of 2016.
He makes no attempt to hide the fact that the Lobos lost what amounts to two years’ worth of high-level recruits while the school ironed out the kinks of making ends meet. It started when rumors about baseball being on the chopping block began leaking out and lingered into the fall of 2017 after the dust began to settle.
Players who otherwise would have committed to playing four years for a coach who built a junior college dynasty during his 18 years at New Mexico Junior College looked elsewhere. With baseball back on firm ground, the recruiting kicked into high gear last year when Lobos assistant Jon Coyne worked the phones 24/7 to get players on campus.
“What this place needed to excel was money,” Birmingham said. “To keep quality coaches you gotta pay ‘em and that’s just the fact of the matter. If you don’t then you’re constantly letting guys learn underneath you, then they get good and they’re gone. That’s the truth. That’s the way it works in any business, and then you had to have the facilities to attract kids.”
The school has done its part during Birmingham’s 12 years. The facility once known as Lobo Field has been transformed into something completely unrecognizable from the days before Coach B took over. The grass playing surface has been replaced by turf, lights have been installed, new dugouts were built, a new grandstand was erected and a shared entrance with the tennis and softball teams have made what is now known as Santa Ana Star Field a place to be admired.
Toss in the privately funded $2.3 million R.D. and Joan Dale Hubbard Clubhouse — done just before the budget crunch — and consider what’s about to happen with the expansion of the grandstand to triple the seating capacity to 3,000, and it’s full steam ahead for Lobo baseball.
That $2 million expansion will come almost exclusively from capital outlay money and funds generated by private donations and athletic department resources. It will include a press box big enough to accommodate 30 (the current configuration fits about eight people), as well as an elevator for the press box, a new infield and fresh padding on the outfield walls.
“From the administration; from Eddie on down, from the president on down it’s rolling,” Birmingham said. “They’ve seen it, they’ve smelled it. They’re sad that all this happened but they’re all positively pushing it the right way.”
As for the team Birmingham has assembled, he likes it. The Lobos are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in his 32 years as a college coach. They coincided with the budget crisis but thanks to Coyne's help, UNM was able to land a top-30 recruiting class last fall.
“It came back quickly because of Jon," Birmingham said. "He’s as relentless as an old junior college coach I knew back in Hobbs, N.M.”
The most improved part of this year's team is also its biggest question mark. The pitchers, Birmingham said, will either make or break the Lobos before their 56-game regular season schedule is done.
“Here in mid-majors you don’t get the Ferrari," he said. "You don’t get the car that already runs fast. You have fix it a little bit. All these kids are extremely talented but you got to fix them a little bit.”
To that end, the 14-member pitching staff will have to make due without two of its top arms as Drew Gillespie (injury) and Nathaniel Garley (mono) are out. Gillespie had back surgery in December and redshirt the entire season while Garley's return is an unknown.
“There’s a lot of arms, probably 14, on this team that would have been a starter sometime over the last 2-3 years, so the talent level is really, really promising,” Birmingham said.
The fact that he can even talk about promise is music to Birmingham's ears. The fact that he can look into the future and actually see Lobo baseball flourishing once again is even better.
“But, hey, it's like the old saying goes," he said. "Everybody was good in boot camp but when the bullets start flying you’re going to find out who the real men are. So that’s where we’re at. But at least we're somewhere.”
