It was a Saturday to remember.
No doubt, some people won’t remember who won or lost those first prep football games of the truncated 2021 spring football season March 13 that trumpeted the return of sports in Santa Fe as the coronavirus pandemic waned. Others probably took mental notes of the mask-wearing, the cold conditions (47 degrees and 25 mph-plus winds reminded you it was still winter for a minute) and some not-so-crisp action on the football fields at Capital and Santa Fe high schools.
But what parents, fans, coaches, players and, yes, media members will remember was that sports were back after almost exactly a year of inactivity.
It wasn’t the official return of sports — which started with soccer and volleyball five days earlier — but football often hold that distinction for many involved in high school athletics as the true start of a season and it was no coincidence that several hundred people showed up for those games.
Yeah, the two games in Santa Fe were blowouts — Capital rolled to a 55-7 win over Los Alamos, while the Rams of Rio Rancho manhandled Santa Fe High 57-0 — but what mattered was a sense of normalcy returned.
It was not the ideal situation for those involved, and the coming months would show the strain of public opinion regarding health and safety orders instituted by the state.
However, it was better than the alternative, which threatened to take away many athletes’ respective seasons and scatter other athletes to the region of the country just to compete.
Those were issues for another day. In the moment, it just felt good to be back in the stands.
