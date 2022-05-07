ALBUQUERQUE — A banner year for high school tennis in the capital city wrapped up on a breezy Saturday afternoon at the Jerry Cline Tennis Center.
City schools combined for three trips to the semifinals, with the St. Michael’s boys reaching the championship finals as the 7-seed in the Class 1A-4A draw during the State Tennis Championships.
The Horsemen used a 5-3 semifinal win over district rival Santa Fe Prep on Saturday morning to reach the penultimate match against Albuquerque Academy, the most decorated program in state history. They were swept aside by Chargers, losing 5-0 after dropping all three doubles matches and two on the singles side.
Despite the obvious outcome, a number of St. Michael’s fans congregated in the shade near the officials’ table to watch a doubles match between the Horsemen’s James Utton and Wade McDermott and the Chargers’ pairing of Connor Dils and Jack Hubbard. It dragged into a third set and lasted nearly two and a half hours.
Dils and Hubbard finally pulled it out, but it was one of the rare instances where a challenger rose up to put a scare into an Academy program that has now won 19 team state titles in a row. Not since 2002 — before any of the current players were even born — has Academy not finished on top. They’ve won it all in 23 of the last 24 years.
“It’s pretty crazy when you think about it,” said Drew McDermott, St. Michael’s coach. “But it was a great year not just for Santa Fe teams, but the entire area. I mean, you look at what our district was able to do by getting so many teams to state. We had five schools from our one little area get here, which says a lot about the growth of tennis up north.”
That district — 2-1A/4A — had four teams make it to the boys’ tournament and three on the girls’ side.
While Santa Fe’s First Serve program has funneled a number of quality players into Santa Fe High and Capital and injected much-needed talent and depth into those teams, programs like Prep and St. Mike’s have gotten help from former players returning home to grow the game in their own ways. McDermott lauded the help he’s gotten from some of his top ex-Horsemen in pushing the current crop of players to greater heights.
Getting dropped into the 7-seed to start the state tournament didn’t hurt, either.
“I understand why they [the NMAA] did that, but the players — they’ll use anything as motivation,” McDermott said.
The Horsemen survived a season-ending hamstring injury to No. 2 singles player Kameron Dunmar and needed a bit of time to adjust to a retooled lineup that was beaten by Santa Fe Prep in the district tournament.
The team then had to fight its way through Friday’s opening round before pulling an upset in the quarterfinals against No. 2 New Mexico Military. That set up Saturday morning’s rematch with Santa Fe Prep.
St. Michael’s took two of the three doubles pairings and split four of the first six singles matches to clinch it.
Against the Chargers, the Horsemen’s No. 2 doubles tandem of Chris Esquibel and Jaxen Bujold was threatening in the first set. They’d won three games before having their serve broken in what became a 6-3, 6-0 loss.
“You know, it’s just good to see the teams from our area come in here and play well,” McDermott said. “A lot of these players will be back next year, so this might be something we can all build on.”
In girls’ play, Santa Fe High advanced two rounds before losing in the state semifinals to eventual 5A champion La Cueva, 6-0. The Demonettes got a stellar year from a young group of players like Carmen Valentino, Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino, Avah Trujillo and Mikayla Montano — all underclassmen.
In 1A-4A, second-seeded Robertson suffered a mild upset loss in the semifinals, losing 5-3 on Saturday morning to No. 3 seed Belen.
After all was said and done, La Cueva’s boys and girls swept to the 5A state championships while Academy did the same in 1A-4A.